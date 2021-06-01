2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris buries Woodland

Mark Morris started hot and only got hotter as they strung together multiple long runs in a 76-29 beat down of Woodland in a 2A Greater St. Helen’s League game on Tuesday.
The Monarchs were effective on both ends of the floor as their efficient offense and stifling defense propelled them to lengthy runs in all four quarters.
“That really was the difference that we were able to put multiple stops together and get out and run and find the open man,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “I think we’re a pretty dynamic team when we can get out in transition. Whether it be shooting 3’s or slashing or driving and making easy passes.”
The Monarchs started building their lead in the first quarter, when an 8-0 run helped push them to a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Woodland was able to hang around with MM early thanks to consecutive scores from Beau Swett and an overall willingness to stick to the established game plan.
“We were executing what we want to do on the floor and the things we drill every day,” Woodland coach Jesse Buck said. “Then we went away from it. They kind of went on a run and I think, with our youth, it kind of shook us a little bit. That’s what we’ve got to learn to get better at moving forward.”
The Monarchs doubled down in the second quarter. After trading buckets, the Monarchs took off again, this time on a 12-0 run capped by a slam dunk in transition from Ashton Harvey to help extend their lead to 25 points at the half at 44-19.
The Harvey dunk, which put an exclamation point on the run, exemplified the Monarchs’ willingness to find the best look at the rim as Deacon Dietz forewent a contested shot and passed off to Harvey with a clean look at the rim.
“I commend the kids for making the extra pass and playing very unselfish tonight,” Bakamus said.
Out of the break, the Monarchs put together their best quarter on the defensive side of the ball as they outscored Woodland 17-2 to extend their lead to an insurmountable threshold at 61-21. Kobe Parlin had the fast break working on the offensive end and registered three consecutive makes to help fuel another big MM run.
“I think we’re starting to get a little more committed to defense,” Bakamus said of the lockdown performance in the second half. “Woodland’s got a reputation of shooting the three ball frequently and accurately and that was our main concern going in is to defend their 3-point shooting. We’ve just invested in our defensive plan and concentration.”
A late highlight in the fourth quarter for the Beavers came when Dane Huddleston connected on back-to-back three pointers to triple the Beavers’ third quarter scoring total in just two shots in less than 20 seconds. But the Beavers managed just one more made field goal in the fourth and the Monarchs finished the game on an 11-0 run.
The Monarchs have shown so far this season that they have multiple scoring options and Tuesday was no different as four MM players finished with double digits in the scoring column. Braydon Olson led the way with 16 points, 12 of which came from 3-point range. Dietz added 14 for the Monarchs and tallied four assists and four steals. Harvey scored 13 points from the paint and finished with a team-high seven rebounds. Parlin was also in double figures with 11 and tied the team-high of four assists along with Dietz and Nate Millspaugh.
Swett was the most consistent scorer for Woodland, leading the team with 14 points. Huddleston added nine, all of which came on 3-pointers.
Buck mentioned the Beavers’ inexperience as something that was evident and clearly challenging for his team in the blowout loss on Ted M. Natt Court.
“It’s more about just kind of learning how to play for us,” Buck said. “Our group is so young and varsity basketball is a different game than they’ve been playing and they’re being asked to play it probably a year ahead of schedule due to some lighter numbers in the upper classes.”
For the Monarchs, it was their commitment to the team and their program that helped drive them to play four complete quarters of basketball and remain consistent on both sides of the ball throughout.
“Our number one thing going in, besides defensive concentration, was just overall focus,” Bakamus said. “There’s not a Regional or a State tournament that you’re shooting for, but we’re just trying to get better each practice. Even though it’s been limited, the kids have brought a real workmanlike attitude and we’re seeing the fruits of our labor.”
Over on the other side of the court, Buck commended his team's effort despite the lopsided score.
“That’s always got to be the first thing, that we’re fighting and we’re not scoreboard watching and that we stick together,” he said. “As far as fundamentals and things like that, we’ve got a lot to shore up, but we’ll just keep working.”
Mark Morris (9-3) goes back on the road to play Columbia River at 7 p.m., Thursday, in Vancouver. Woodland gets to head back home and host Fort Vancouver at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, in Woodland.