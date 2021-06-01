2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris buries Woodland

The Monarchs have shown so far this season that they have multiple scoring options and Tuesday was no different as four MM players finished with double digits in the scoring column. Braydon Olson led the way with 16 points, 12 of which came from 3-point range. Dietz added 14 for the Monarchs and tallied four assists and four steals. Harvey scored 13 points from the paint and finished with a team-high seven rebounds. Parlin was also in double figures with 11 and tied the team-high of four assists along with Dietz and Nate Millspaugh.

Swett was the most consistent scorer for Woodland, leading the team with 14 points. Huddleston added nine, all of which came on 3-pointers.

Buck mentioned the Beavers’ inexperience as something that was evident and clearly challenging for his team in the blowout loss on Ted M. Natt Court.

“It’s more about just kind of learning how to play for us,” Buck said. “Our group is so young and varsity basketball is a different game than they’ve been playing and they’re being asked to play it probably a year ahead of schedule due to some lighter numbers in the upper classes.”

For the Monarchs, it was their commitment to the team and their program that helped drive them to play four complete quarters of basketball and remain consistent on both sides of the ball throughout.