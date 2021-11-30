2A Boys Basketball: Lumberjacks light a fire in Lumberdome

There wasn’t a soul inside the Lumberdome that would have blamed the Lumberjacks if they came out a little overzealous in their season opener against Heritage on Tuesday. Nobody would have been surprised if, after the way last season ended, the boys in red and black had suffered from an acute case of the jitters from the jump as they pressed to make up for lost time.

But there was no empathy needed for the Jacks on the opening night of this brand new 2021-22 winter season. This time they are authoring a new chapter, with all the promise of a redemptive ending. And if Tuesday’s foreword is to be believed, R.A. Long is going to make it difficult for fans to put this book down.

“We’re really excited to be back. It was a great atmosphere,” R.A. Long’s senior post, Aaron Ofstun said. “We’re excited. We were kind of disappointed about last year and how that happened, but now we’re right back in it.”

In the first seven minutes of the season against the 3A Timberwolves the Lumberjacks managed to run out to a 28-2 lead. That absolute domination included a trio of dunks, with Aaron Ofstun accounting for a pair of slams and Cavin Holden rising up to snap the rim on a breakaway attempt.

“They came out and blitzed them right away,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said. “We made shots and our energy was good. You could just tell that we’d been waiting a while to play and get back out here and show what we’re made of.”

It was a hounding RAL defense that left the heads of Heritage players spinning. With Holden applying full court pressure and Ofstun cutting off any advance at the top of the key, the Timberwolves found it all but impossible to get their offense pointed in the right direction. And then when the visitors did manage a look at the hoop the twin timbers of Ofstun and Jaxon Cook (both 6’8”) got their fingertips on at least four failed shots in the first half alone.

“We’ve been working on defense so much this year. Help side, all that. Sometimes they didn’t even get shots up,” Ofstun noted. “Effort has been the biggest thing… We want everybody being up. It brings energy.”

Ofstun added that the emergence of Cook has added a new, and long, wrinkle to the Jacks’ defensive matrix.

“It’s really great to have Jaxon. He’s really improved since last year. Especially, as you saw, he got those tip-ins, he’s posting up,” Ofstun said of his junior counterpart. “It’s really exciting to see him doing good. And also, it frees me up to go out and defend since he can hold down the paint.”

With the big fellas locking down the key from top to bottom Jamond Harris was free to find his way into the middle of much of the action for R.A. Long. Along the way he hauled down six rebounds, dished six assists, swiped three steals and scored a game-high 24 points.

With their frenzied defense leading to open looks in transition, and a formidable rebounding effort leading to a double truck worth of second chance points, R.A. Long managed to crack the half century mark with more than three minutes remaining in the first half when Jake Gabbard dropped in two of his seven points. The Lumberjacks' lead reached 40 points at 54-14 shortly before halftime, although the running clock did not take over until midway through the third quarter.

When the score reached 76-36 the clock began to run freely. With the victory inevitable the run and gun Jacks began to have a little more fun. First, Jamond Harris threw a pass off the glass on a fast break with the hope that the trailing Holden would pack it home. While that attempt went awry, it did little to subdue the primal desire of the R.A. Long players to give their fans a proper show for the price of their tickets.

In the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, the Lumberjacks provided the exclamation point to their story when Holden broke loose on a fast break and lofted the ball up high off the window. The crowd seemed to rise in anticipation in sync with Ofstun as he took flight from the middle of the key, plucked the ball from midair, and packed it home with aplomb.

“Me and Cavin have been playing together forever. We’ve just got that chemistry,” Ofstun said. “When we’re in the open we just have fun. That’s the best part of our team; we’re good and we have fun.”

Ofstun and Holden each finished with 22-point double-doubles. Ofstun added 11 rebounds and three blocks while Holden dropped ten assists with nine rebounds and three steals to his name. Cook chipped in eight points from his station on the low block.

After losing their season opener last spring to Fort Vancouver the Lumberjacks put together ten consecutive wins to clinch the 2A GSHL title. But then, just before the onset of the District tournament, COVID-19 contact tracing protocols ended R.A. Long’s dream season in nightmare fashion.

That swift kick to the guts left the Lumberjacks with a sizable chip on their collective shoulder that can not be ignored. Teams around the area have taken notice, too, with R.A. Long coming in at the top of most preseason straw polls as the favorites to repeat as league champs.

“We hear that and we want to be at the top. We believe that we should be there with what we return,” Key said. “But as I’ve said, we don’t want to feel like we’re the ones being hunted. We’re still looking at it like we’re the hunters.

“We felt like we should have been cutting down those District nets last year. We were playing our best ball down the stretch last year, as well as anybody else. So just not being able to do that, these guys still have a fire burning to put out. We’re still real hungry.”

R.A. Long (1-0) is scheduled to host Hockinson in their 2A Greater St. Helens League opener on Tuesday.

