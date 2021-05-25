2A Boys Basketball: Lumberjacks explode early against Eagles

Any worry of a post-rivalry hangover took less than a quarter to dispel for the R.A. Long basketball team, as the Lumberjacks dominated Hudson’s Bay 73-28 on Tuesday at the Lumberdome.

To describe the way the first quarter as uneven would be an understatement. On one end of the floor, R.A. Long hit nine 3-pointers. On the other, Hudson’s Bay scored just four points.

The Lumberjacks came out of the first period leading 35-4, and the lead only got worse from there.

Hudson’s Bay stayed in single-digits in all four quarters, managing nine points in the second and fourth quarters and just six in the third.

“Our defensive pressure was outstanding all game,” RAL coach Jeray Key said.

While the Lumberjacks cooled off from long-range a fair bit after the first eight minutes, they still finished with 17 3-pointers on the night, more than doubling the Eagles’ points totals on shots from beyond the arc alone.

Cavin Holden came close to a double-double, with a game-high 27 points and eight assists, and he also added five rebounds.