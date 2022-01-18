2A Boys Basketball: Jacks roll out deeper rotation in rout of Trappers

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long train kept rolling Tuesday, blowing out Fort Vancouver 79-27 in yet another lopsided 2A GSHL win.

With Jaxon Cook back after missing Saturday’s game against Hockinson, the Lumberjacks had their entire roster together for the first time since the new year, and let their depth shine Tuesday.

“Everybody’s back,” coach Jeray Key said. “We’re trying to be a little bit deeper right now as the season goes on, like we planned on being. The rotation’s getting a little bit deeper; we’re not going six, we’re trying to get to about eight guys right now.”

Helping that cause, sophomore Lonnie Brown Jr. stepped up with his best game in a varsity uniform, scoring 17 points and hitting five 3-pointers.

“I think he hit four in a row at one point, and three of them were from NBA range,” Key said.

Brown played with the Jacks’ varsity squad over the summer, but the coaching staff had him go back and forth as a swing player between JV and varsity to start the season, just to maximize his minutes. Saturday, he made the transition to only suiting up for the second game of the night, and with Tuesday’s performance, Key said he’s likely to stay up for awhile.

“It was expected for him,” he said.

Brown finished second for the Lumberjacks behind Aaron Ofstun, who racked up a game-high 19 points. Cavin Holden scored 16, and Jake Gabbard had 10.

But it didn’t start out the fastest for R.A. Long.

“I got on my guys a little bit,” Key said. “I called a timeout when it was 2-0 two and a half minutes in. We weren’t doing the little things, we were sloppy with the ball to start the game off, which kind of was irritating to me. But we picked it up and started doing some things.”

From that talking to, the Jacks turned it on, going for 19 points in the remainder of the first quarter to lead 21-6 after eight minutes. By halftime, it was 38-16.

R.A. Long held Fort Vancouver to single digits in both the third and fourth quarter, while pouring 41 more points itself to cruise to yet another easy victory.

R.A. Long (8-1) is now 6-0 in 2A GSHL play, with an average margin of victory of over 45 points. The Lumberjacks’ Wednesday game at Washougal has already been taken off the schedule due to COVID-19 issues among the Panthers, and similar issues at Woodland have put RAL’s Thursday game against Woodland in jeopardy as well.

