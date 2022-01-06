2A Boys Basketball: Huddleston's record-setting performance leads Woodland over Washougal

WASHOUGAL — Woodland’s Dane Huddleston broke the school record for 3-pointers made in a single game and helped lead the Beavers to a 63-49 win over Washougal in a 2A Greater St. Helens League game on Wednesday.

“He really heated up the second half,” Woodland coach Jesse Buck said. “A number of those second half threes were really big down the stretch when we needed it most.”

Huddleston also earned familial bragging rights as he drained eight threes on his way to scoring a game-high 31 points for the Beavers. The previous single-game record of seven makes was shared by Huddleston’s older brothers, Tanner and Hayden.

Tanner graduated from Woodland in 2014 and Hayden finished up in 2016. Dane is the last in the line of Huddleston boys that will come through the program as the family has a stronghold on sharp shooting at the school.

“That well is about to dry up, but they’ve got a rich history with the three ball that’s for sure,” Buck said.

The Beavers needed the strong night from Huddleston to down the Panthers. After taking a 31-18 lead at the half, the Panther climbed back quickly and swiped the lead from the Beavers in the third quarter. But Woodland settled and Huddleston kept shooting, knocking down half of his threes in the fourth as the Beavers ran away with it.

“He and the team responded,” Buck said. “He’s the guy that got left open and he was ready to hit it.”

When a shooter heats up like Huddleston, it draws attention away from some of the Beavers’ other scoring threats, allowing them to keep the defense on its toes with a balanced attack that features a number of other scoring options.

“It forces the defense to make sure they’re covering him, which should in theory loosen up other areas, whether it’s paint drives or another shooter,” Buck said. “The three ball is such a huge momentum thing too and you can put points up in bunches when it’s going.”

Beau Swett added 12 points to complement Huddleston’s 31 and Cole Logan was also in double figures with 10.

Woodland (6-2) is off until next week when they will be back on the road against Hudson’s Bay.

