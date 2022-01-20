2A Boys Basketball: ‘Holy Moses! — Ridgefield completes league sweep of Mark Morris

A grudge match between the boys from Mark Morris and Ridgefield held all the promise of a heavyweight sequel and the action on the court did not disappoint. Fighting for the de facto second seed out of the 2A Greater St. Helens League, the Spudders were able to pull a repeat of their first meeting of the season, this time downing the Monarchs 62-56 on Ted Natt Court.

Way back on Dec. 9, Ridgefield welcomed the Monarchs to potato country and sent them back up I-5 with a surprising 51-49 league loss to contemplate in the first week of the season. Wednesday’s loss was even more surprising for a Mark Morris program that’s become accustomed to winning in the same way that Catholics grow accustomed to forgiveness; just ask and you shall receive.

With head coach Bill Bakamus back on the bench following a round of COVID-19 quarantine time, the outlook seemed promising for the home team. Meanwhile, Ridgefield was forced to play without the oversight of Jason Buffum, who was missing in action from the bench for the first time in his nine years as a head coach..

But for one day, at least, salvation did not arrive for the defending District champions. Instead, the Monarchs were left wondering what sort of penance will be required to pull out of a tailspin that’s seen them lose back-to-back games this week against likely District opponents, if they can even manage to make it that far.

Right away, it became obvious that the Spudders’ previous victory was far from a fluke, and the dominant play of Sid Bryant in the post was a primary reason why. The 6-foot 4-inch junior finished with a double-double that included a game-high 25 points and enough rebounds to fill the margins of a legal pad, and then some.

“He’s a big strong kid who’s very agile, quick off the floor and good around the basket and we didn’t really have an answer for him,” Bakamus said. “We didn’t really game plan to stop him. We thought we could neutralize him. We knew he was going to have some easy opportunities but he had a multitude of them that always seemed to break our back.”

That output from the block helped the Spudders amass a team shooting percentage of 49 percent, including a 63 percent clip from inside the arc.

Still, MM looked poised to fend off the Spuds through a combination of poised offensive possessions and harried full court defensive commitments. At least for a time.

When the first quarter ended the Monarchs held a 15-13 advantage with four players already in the scoring column. The tables quickly turned on MM in the second quarter, though. After the Monarchs went up 19-17 on a Rome Hendrickson bucket the Spudders promptly went off on an 8-0 run that proved to be a sign of things to come.

Following one series of action where a Monarch appeared to draw solid contact on a shot near the rim only for the referees to swallow their whistles long enough for the Spudders to reverse the ball and draw a shooting foul of their own, Bakamus was nearly speaking in tongues. Marching out onto the court to call a thirty second timeout, the Monarchs’ coach paid little mind to his players and instead directed his ire directly to an officiating crew that made the trek to Longview from Lewis County. As the gym fell silent Bakamus began his rant with a wild eyed refrain of “Holy Moses!”

The declaration perfectly synced with a quiet moment inside the gymnasium and soon fans on both sides of the court were echoing the call as if Sunday church was in session and the preacher was seeking a witness from the congregation.

“I just thought we went in hard and aggressive at the basket and when two bodies collide, if you’ve got the advantage you should get the advantage. I have no problem letting the officials know what I saw but obviously we were in disagreement,” Bakamus explained during a moment of postgame clarity. “It’s a hard game to call because of the physicality, but it may have been a moment in time where I was looking for some divine intervention, at least from the big man upstairs. Unfortunately we didn’t get it.”

Deacon Dietz scored six points in the contest, including back-to-back buckets on dribble-drives in the fourth quarter that brought the Monarchs within two points with just 15 seconds remaining in the game. If you ask Bakamus, Dietz probably should have had a lot more than that just based on the chances he should have been afforded at the charity stripe.

“I thought Deacon had good strong powerful moves and wasn’t the beneficiary of some times that he got bodied pretty hard,” Bakamus said. “And I don’t mind letting the referees know that when I can see it.”

Ridgefield took a 25-22 advantage into the intermission and then returned to the Kings’ Court with a vengeance, holding the Monarchs scoreless over the first two and a half minutes of play. MM finally broke the second half seal when Dossen Morrow pulled down an offensive rebound and promptly cashed the putback to bring the home team back within five points. Less than two minutes later, though, Ridgefield had run their advantage out to nine points and the Monarch were reeling.

“Defensively I thought they did a good job containing us,” Bakamus said. “I don’t want to be a team that just relies on its shooting — we didn’t shoot very well in the first half — but I told them at halftime, ‘You know, just stick with this thing. At some point in time you’re going to get the lead.' Which after we were down by quite a bit we fought back. We used quite a bit of energy to do that and then they went on a run. It was a game of spurts.”

That prophecy proved true for MM moments later when Braydon Olson scored nine straight points to give the Monarchs a one-point lead as time drew short in the third. After another bucket by Bryant that put the Fighting Potatoes up by one entering the fourth quarter, Olson was right back in his bag, drilling a three-pointer and then a pair of free throws to tie the game up at 41-41 with 6:25 remaining in the contest.

That outburst of offense was a rarity for boys in white and Columbia blue as they shot only 44 percent from two-point range while knocking down just five-of-twenty long range attempts in the game.

The advantage proved to be short lived when the Spudders went on an 8-0 run over the next two minutes in another attempt to bury MM.

“I think we got a little discombobulated,” Bakamus said. “When it mattered most, when the game was on the line, we got back cut a couple of times for lay-ins."

But like a proud heavyweight who won’t stay down, the Monarchs once again battled back. First Kobe Parlin dropped in back-to-back buckets that included a long range connection. Then, after an answer-back three from the Spuds, he put up six more consecutive points on a pair of pull-ups and a couple of free throws to bring the Monarchs within one point with just under two minutes remaining. Then it was Dietz’ turn, and MM found itself within two points with 15 seconds to go but a last ditch effort hit the floor without hitting the rim and after a set of ceremonial free throws from the visitors, that was that.

Parlin finished with 17 points in the loss, but no other Monarchs scored more than seven.

Now, with two dates still looming against the number two ranked Lumberjacks from the other side of Lake Sacajawea, the Monarchs find themselves in a position where they’ll have to battle it out all the way down the home stretch in order to keep from falling any lower than their current third place station in the league.

“We are two-thirds of the way through our season and we all need to evaluate what are some things that we need to work on,” Bakamus said. “Just keep head down, butt up, ram the gate because that’s the only option.”

Mark Morris (9-5, 7-2 league) is scheduled to host Columbia River on Friday.

