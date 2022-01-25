2A Boys Basketball: Holden drops 33, R.A. Long blows out Hudson's Bay despite missing Ofstun

VANCOUVER — If the R.A. Long boys basketball team was limited by the absence of one of its stars, the Lumberjacks certainly didn’t act like it, blowing out Hudson’s Bay 91-33 on the road Tuesday in a 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup.

RAL was without senior post Aaron Ofstun, who injured his ankle in the third quarter of the Jacks’ loss to 4A Camas last Wednesday. But despite missing a first-team All-League body in the post, R.A. Long’s guards — led by Cavin Holden and Jamond Harris — did more than enough to pick up the slack.

“I talked to both of those guys like, ‘Hey, Aaron’s out, it’s time to go. That’s 22 points a game and 13 rebounds that’s not in there. You guys have to be super aggressive,’” RAL coach Jeray Key said.

Holden took the message to heart, dropping a season-high 33 points and adding eight assists. It’s the second time this year he’s eclipsed 30, and as Key noted, Holden probably could have hit 40 had he not sat much of the fourth quarter.

“Cavin knows; he understands when his guy next to him is out, that he has to step it up a little bit,” Key said. “That’s what he did. He controlled the game like he normally does, but he knew that it was time to go. He went and got his.”

Harris got his as well, adding 21 points of his own while playing his patented brand of ball hawk defense.

The Lumberjacks, as they’ve made a habit of doing all season long, obliterated the Eagles right out of the gate, dropping 26 points in the opening eight minutes. By halftime, it was 39-9 to the guests, with Hudson’s Bay managing just a single point in the second quarter.

The Eagles’ scoring sped up somewhat in the second half, but not at the rate that the Jacks’ attack did. R.A. Long put up 30 points in the third, then added another 22 in the fourth, hitting the 90 point mark for the third time this season.

Stephen Rooklidge added 10 points, and Jake Gabbard and Lonnie Brown Jr. both had eight in the win. All in all, eight Lumberjacks got onto the score sheet at the end of the day.

“We’ve got a good team, it’s not just one guy,” Key said. “Our guys still went and hung up 91 points without Aaron; that’s a pretty big deal.”

That being said, the Lumberjacks will be hoping Ofstun’s absence doesn’t last too much longer. R.A. Long (9-2, 7-0 league) gets a doozy of a back-to-back coming up to end the week. First up, the Jacks will play at Ridgefield on Thursday where they will look to wrest poll position in the 2A GSHL completely for themselves. Immediately after that, it’ll be time for a Planned City Palooza, with Mark Morris making the trip across Lake Sacajawea for a Friday-night showdown at the Lumberdome.

“We’re playing it by ear,” Key said. “(Ofstun is) getting better and better every day. We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow, then he’s got all day tomorrow, then all day until Thursday night.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.