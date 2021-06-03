2A Boys Basketball: Harvey double-double helps MM romp over Rapids

VANCOUVER — Ashton Harvey continued his arc toward dominance Thursday with a double-double that helped Mark Morris secure a 71-47 win over Columbia River in a 2A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball tilt.

The win leaves the Monarchs all alone in second place in the GSHL. Meanwhile, a COVID-19 issue within the league champion R.A. Long program has cast the Lumberjacks postseason status into jeopardy.

But before those considerations could be contemplated, the Monarchs had to go win on the road. Deploying a tried and true method of stingy defense and pass-first offense, that’s exactly what the boys from Mark Morris were able to do.

Harvey led the way for MM with 20 points, ten rebounds and two blocks. Nate Millspaugh chipped in 17 points to keep the Monarchs buzzing on offense.

Mark Morris shot well enough from the floor with a 41 percent overall clip that helped to overcome a 25 percent mark from long range. Those efforts gave the visitors a 34-25 lead at the intermission and that lead would only grow from there.

Deacon Dietz chipped in 13 points and six assists to help MM pull away down the stretch. Kobe Parlin added seven points and six assists while Brayden Olson dropped in nine points in the win.

Mark Morris (10-3, 6-1 league) is set to wrap up their regular season at home against Hockinson on Saturday at noon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.