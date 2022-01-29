2A Boys Basketball: Blazing start lifts Woodland over Washougal

WOODLAND — The Woodland boys basketball team came out firing in a 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup with Washougal on Saturday and used a Blistering start to pick up a 65-42 win over the Panthers.

Beau Swett helped drive the Beavers early with 13 points in the first quarter as Woodland broke off on a 29-2 run in the first that eventually turned into a 32-2 lead early in the second quarter.

“We were just hot…It was just real balanced behind Beau,” Woodland coach Jesse Buck said. “When he wasn’t getting the looks it was going to one of those other guys and they were hitting.”

Dane Huddleston, Gus Heidgerken and Drew Burns all knocked down 3-balls in the opening quarter complement Swett’s strong start as Washougal struggled to get shots to fall.

The hot started faded quickly though as the Beavers tallied just eight to follow up in the second quarter and were actually outscored by the Panthers across the final three quarters. Buck said it wasn’t a conscious decision to slow things down with the big lead that early.

“We didn’t pull off for sure,” Buck said. “(Washougal) just kept scrapping and started trapping all over the place. Initially I think we were focused up and ready to handle that. We talked about it and we responded as the game went along. They would creep back into it and we would answer.”

The Beavers did enough in that first quarter that despite being outscored in the final three quarters they still finished with some breathing room in the league win.

“We needed that big first quarter,” Buck said.

Swett went on to finish with 18 points to lead all scorers. Cole Logan put his mark on the game down low with 16 points on the night.

“He does a lot of the unseen things that make it good at times, but doesn’t get the spotlight as much,” Buck said.

Huddleston added 13 points and connected from long range three times on the game.

“He hit a few shots in big moments when we needed them to keep them at bay,” Buck said.

Woodland (11-4, 9-3 league) now readies to host R.A. Long on Tuesday.

