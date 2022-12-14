2A/3A High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris welcomes back Dietz, puts Columbia River away early

VANCOUVER — Playing a league game on the road and knowing how things can get weird down the stretch at Columbia River the Monarchs made sure to put their foes away early in a 69-51 win over the Rapids in 2A Greater St. Helens League action, Tuesday.

Mark Morris turned a six point advantage after one quarter into a 40-24 lead at the half thanks to a 23 point second quarter. Kobe Parlin led the way for the Monarchs with a game-high 25 points that came on an outstanding 11 of 16 clip from the field.

“We played a very solid first half and overcame some early foul trouble,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said.

Braydon Olson added 15 points for the Monarchs, hitting six of 13 shots from two-point range. Malakai Gray added eight points in the win. Overall, the Monarchs connected on 28 of 60 shots from the floor as they methodically broke down the Rapids on offense in search of quality looks.

The game also served as a welcome back party for senior wing Deacon Dietz who made his season debut after nursing an injury from football for the first few weeks of the season. Dietz finished with four points and helped to steady the Monarchs’ defense and bench rotation.

“I was happy to get very good play off the bench from Jase Wygant, Brandon Thorton and Deacon Dietz,” Bakamus noted. “It was Deacon’s first bit of action this season and although he only played two quarters his presence was felt in a positive way.”

Hezekiah Ponder led the Rapids with 10 points.

Mark Morris (4-1, 3-0) will host Woodland on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Kelso holds off Black Hills

Kelso utilized a strong second quarter to jump in front of Black Hills and hold onto a 58-44 non-league win, Tuesday.

Blake Eastham led the Hilanders with 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Ethan Mitchell added 16 points and Hayden Yore had 10.

Kelso struggled in the first quarter getting into a rhythm offensively. Black Hills took a 12-7 lead before the Hilanders got going with Eastham, Mitchell and Yore all knocking down multiple field goals in an 18-point second quarter to put Kelso in front 25-18 at the break.

“Played good defense tonight which created some offense,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We took good care of the ball especially in the second half. We also did a nice job of closing out the game at the free-throw line.”

The Hilanders closed the deal against the Evergreen 2A Wolves with a 23-point fourth quarter which saw the team live at the free-throw line. It finished the quarter 17-for-19 from the free-throw line and 18-for-25 for the contest.

Kelso (3-2, 1-0 league) returns to league play on Thursday when it travels to Mountain View.

Lumberjacks fade late against Camas

CAMAS — R.A. Long made a big jump up in weight class as it challenged 4A Camas on the road, Tuesday. Rather than find itself overwhelmed by a taller, more physical, larger school squad, the Lumberjacks were outplayed down the stretch by the pressure and speed of the Papermakers in a 75-58 loss.

R.A. Long held a five-point lead before a 14-0 Camas run over the second quarter catapulted the team to a 36-27 halftime lead and command of the game.

Sophomore Beckett Currie led Camas with 27 points, Theo McMillan had 15 and 6-foot-2 center Josh Dabasinskas chipped in 14.

As the second half opened, the Jacks came out with some much needed intensity which helped the team claw to within four points, 38-34 after consecutive baskets from Cavin Holden and Jacob Gabbard less than three minutes into the third quarter. But that was as close as the Jacks would come as Camas fought back, pushed its lead back up to eight points at 58-50 and then outscored the Jacks 17-8 in the fourth quarter.

Holden led R.A. Long with 22 points and Gabbard added 13 points. Lonnie Brown Jr. chipped in 12 points in the loss.

The contest was the first of eight straight games away from the Lumberdome for R.A. Long (2-1, 2-0 league) which returns to league play on Thursday at Hudson’s Bay.

Beavers go ham at Fort

WOODLAND — Justin Philpot was unstoppable for three quarters as Woodland dropped 50 points in the first half en route to a dominant 88-45 defeat of winless Fort Vancouver, Tuesday.

Senior Dane Huddleston finished with 14 points and Sam Jeschke added 18 points off the bench to help carry Woodland to the 2A Greater St. Helen’s League win and its fourth straight victory to open the season.

With Philpot and Huddleston leading the way offensively, Woodland ran out to a 50-15 lead after the first two quarters.

Philpot did the bulk of his damage in the second and third quarters, finishing with 25 points before sitting the fourth quarter as Woodland coach Justin Gabbard went to his bench.

Ahron Melendez led Fort Vancouver with 15 points. He finished 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Woodland (4-0, 2-0 league) travels to Mark Morris on Thursday in what shapes up as a battle between two top teams in the 2A GSHL. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.