2A/3A High School Boys Basketball: Mark Morris clutches up for 63-62 win over Kelso

The Mark Morris train keeps rolling along one win at a time. In a non-league game Friday against its 3A cross-river rival Kelso at Ted M. Natt Court, senior Deacon Dietz drilled a game-winning three-pointer with two seconds left to lift No. 4 ranked Mark Morris to its 16th consecutive win, 63-62.

Trailing by two points with 17 seconds to play, Mark Morris junior Braydon Olson brought the ball up the court, passed off to Kobe Parlin at the top of the arc, then received it back as he curled right off a high screen from post Dossen Morrow. That action left Kelso’s 6-foot-6 post Payton Stewart as the on-ball defender with Hayden Yore unable to fight through Morrow’s screen.

Olson drove by Stewart and threw a runner high off the glass which missed the rim and rebounded to the weakside where Morrow was able to pull it down and kick it out to a wide open Dietz waiting in the corner.

With the encouraging words of assistant coach Hayden Tilton ringing in his ears, Dietz fired away and ripped the net to quiet the Kelso side and send the Monarchs' fans into histrionics. The shot tallied the final notches on an 11 point night for the senior wing.

“A few days ago, coach Tilton said I was going to hit a really big shot in a really big moment and that’s just what was going through my head when I took that shot,” Dietz said.

Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus could not have picked a more deserving player on his roster to be given the game-winning spotlight. Dietz has battled an ankle injury carried over from football season which caused him to miss the first half of the season. Despite setbacks and being forced to watch his teammates go on their initial run from the sidelines, Dietz has never wavered in his commitment to the team.

"It’s very fitting because he’s obviously been a key player since he entered (the program) his freshman year,” stated Bakamus. “The frustration level was very high when the season started and he wasn’t going to get to play. He’s handled (the setbacks) very, very well... If there was a player that I could pick to have (a game-winning shot) happen for, it would be Deacon.”

Olson scored a game-high 18 points to lead Mark Morris. He also had two big steals on defense and a buzzer-beater to end the first half. Kobe Parlin scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds in the win and Malakai Gray added 13 points, including nine in the first half.

Kelso was led by senior Ethan Mitchell who finished with 18 points on 6-for-17 shooting. Stewart had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Hayden Yore scored 12 and Zeke Smith chipped in nine points.

The game was a tight contest for the nearly every one of the 32 minutes. Kelso seized a 7-4 lead which eventually grew to 20-13 as Hayden Yore connected on a three-pointer to cap a 10-2 Hilanders’ run with less than a minute to play in the first quarter.

But every time Kelso went on a run, Mark Morris had an answer as it so often has throughout this special season. The Monarchs claimed a 24-22 lead with an 11-2 run in which Gray hit a clutch three and Parlin soared for a rebound and putback without returning to the floor.

The first half saw five ties and six lead changes with Mark Morris holding a 35-34 lead at the half after Olson dropped in a transition three at the horn that followed an emphatic block at the rim by Parlin on the other end.

The Monarchs opened up the lead in the third quarter with a 7-2 run led by Parlin and Gray and a stout defense which grabbed four quick turnovers from a Kelso side that played uncharacteristically loose with the basketball. With 3:24 to play in the third, Mark Morris held a 42-36 lead.

“We didn’t panic. I used a timeout down six to refocus them,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “I thought we had kind of wandered early in the third quarter in terms of finding offense. Credit to our kids. They went back after that, they found offense (and) got in transition.”

Kelso battled back behind a three from Yore and a pair of great 1-on-1 plays from perhaps the quickest player on the floor, Mike Henderson. Henderson gave Kelso its first lead of the second half 60-58 after he blew by a Mark Morris defender, taking the ball to the cup for an easy deuce with about 1:30 to play in the fourth quarter.

After Gray made two of two free throws to tie the game again at 60-60, Kelso claimed a two-point lead on Stewart’s rebound and follow with 42 seconds remaining. Kelso would get a stop on the other end before Henderson was fouled to go to the line for a 1-and-1 with 24 seconds to play. But he missed the front end to give Mark Morris the final chance it needed.

Though the outcome wasn’t nearly what Kelso (9-8) desired, it walked off the court having tested one of the best 2A teams in the state that's as healthy and dynamic as it's been all season. The Hilanders, on the other hand, were coming off arguably their biggest win of the season after beating 4A Battle Ground 104-94 in double overtime, Tuesday.

The game against Mark Morris completed a four-game run in which Kelso battled a trio of talented 4A squads in Union, Camas and Battle Ground and the 2A GSHL leading Monarchs.

The Hilanders were one rebound or two free throws away from victory. It finished the game 8-for-14 from the foul line while Mark Morris went 13-for-19. Kelso controlled the glass with a 33-26 rebounding edge due in large part to the size and athleticism of Stewart.

“That one stings,” Kelso senior guard Ethan Mitchell admitted. “That last one at the end is just a matter of luck. We did everything we could. (Mark Morris) is a top three team in the 2A (division). I don’t think anyone was giving us a chance so I’m just super proud of everyone.”

Kelso's coach, Joe Kinch, saw things similarly.

“We’ve played a really tough four-game stretch, but I’m really proud of how we’ve leaned into one another,” Kinch noted. “I think everyone saw tonight that there’s some good basketball teams in this area. We’re one of them.”

And so, too, is Mark Morris (17-1). The Monarchs entered the season coming off a third-place finish at the district tournament and a Sweet Sixteen run that ended in the regional round of State. Now they sit all alone atop the 2A GSHL with an unblemished 13-0 record.

The Monarchs appear well poised to top last season’s accolades. That's because they now know how to win whether it be a blowout or a nailbiter.

And with Dietz now back in the fold, the team is fully healthy and at least a little bit more ornery.

“We have matured mentally. In our approach, in our practices, in our gamesmanship,” Bakamus said. “When the game is tight and a bucket has to be made or a stop has to be made, they kind of galvanize at the right times.”

Mark Morris returns to league play for its final stretch of games on Monday with a trip to Hockinson.

Kelso hosts unbeaten Mountain View on Monday for a chance to move into a tie atop the 3A GSHL standings.