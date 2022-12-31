2A/3A High School Boys Basketball: Kelso run over by Rams at SunDome Shootout

YAKIMA — The Hilanders headed to the other side of the mountains over the holiday break with one goal in mind — They wanted to get better by playing better teams. To that end, Kelso got exactly what it wanted on Friday when 2A West Valley ran away with a 61-41 win at the SunDome Shootout.

Hayden Yore scored 10 points to lead the Hilanders as they managed to hang around for three quarters, but the Rams posted 21 points in the final period to put the game way out of reach.

Brandt Kneisler led West Valley with a game-high 27 points and Tommy Meluskey added 14 for the winners.

The Hilanders trailed just 23-15 at the intermission but saw that gap grow by two points in the third quarter before the Rams put the finishing touches on their victory.

Payton Stewart, Michael Henderson and Easton Marshall each notched seven points for Kelso in the loss.

Kelso (5-4, 1-1) will return to league play on Tuesday with a road game at Heritage.