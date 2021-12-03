2A/3A Boys Basketball: Stewart powers Kelso to home-opening win over Mark Morris

KELSO — A season into his high school career, Payton Stewart finally got to play in front of a home student section, and the sophomore used the occasion to announce his entrance to the stage for the Kelso boys basketball team, leading the Hilanders to a 51-47 win over Mark Morris.

“He loves basketball, he loves to play,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “You can just tell by the makeup of his body that he’s been lifting and training, and he’s got good hands, he’s soft around the basket, and he’s aggressive. He’s a competitor. You don’t really know what any of their ceilings are, but tonight was a great shot in the arm for us and for him.”

Stewart led all scorers with 17 points, led the Hilanders with seven boards, and swatted away four blocks in the middle of a zone that the Monarchs struggled to figure out all night long.

And once he got going, the only thing that could stop him was foul trouble. After picking up his second and third personals in quick succession, Stewart had to go to the bench midway through the third quarter, and in his absence, Mark Morris rattled off a quick run to turn a 30-21 deficit into a 30-30 tie.

Come the fourth quarter, though, the big man — one of just three underclassmen on a team with seven seniors — took the game over. Stewart started the period with a bucket down low, rejected a shot on MM’s ensuing possession, ran down the floor, outjumped one Monarch to come down with a lob inside, and muscled through two more for the basket. A couple minutes later, he lost his man on an inbounds play for an easy layup, and with just over a minute left, he all but sealed the win, pouncing on a missed free throw — the Hilanders went 0-for-6 from the line in the fourth — and cleaning it up to give Kelso a six-point lead.

“That’s a big-time play,” Kinch said. “It allows for us to find those baskets where he’s the only one on the floor who can make those baskets, right at the rim.”

Meanwhile, the Monarchs — who saw all-league big man Ashton Harvey move on LCC after graduation — found themselves without much of an answer in the post.

Mark Morris did its best to make up for its lack of size with perimeter shooting, hitting 11 3-pointers to Kelso’s one. Every single Monarch who scored hit at least one triple; Rome Hendrickson and Braydon Olson both hit three apiece, while Kobe Parlin made two and led the team with 15 points.

“We’ve got some kids that can shoot the ball. It just took awhile for us to start connecting,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “We are gonna shoot threes, but you also have to have an interior game to compliment that. If all you’re doing is shooting threes, you’re going to get pushed away from the basket.”

Bakamus mixed Parlin, Deacon Dietz, and a couple other of his bigger bodies on Stewart for a time and said he saw some things he liked, but nothing that ended up being enough to shut Kelso’s post game down for good.

“We’re going to need to put our collective minds together, because you’ve got two (big posts) at R.A. Long, you’ve got one at W.F. West, you have one at Tumwater,” Bakamus said. “We know we’re the smallest team in the league. That doesn’t allow us though to be loose with the ball and make not-good basketball IQ plays.”

And while Stewart got the job down low, the Hilanders saw senior Michael Foust start slow, but warm up as the night went on, scoring eight of his 12 points in the second half.

“He takes a lot of shots, he’s kind of a volume shooter,” Kinch said. “It was just a matter of probably relaxing a bit, and seeing the ball through the rim. There’s still great games ahead for him; I’m just really proud of how he just stuck with it and kept trying to find shots he was comfortable taking. He had a better second half, which we needed as well.”

Tyler Hays added six points and seven rebounds for the Hilanders, while Naiser Lukas rotated in for him at point guard multiple times and scored four points of his own. Late, Kinch sent the two of them out on the court at the same time, and the move paid dividends when the former picked Dietz’s pocket and sent it up court for the latter, who made a transition layup to push the score to 51-44 with under a minute left.

That revved up the sizeable student section in the Kelso corner for one last cheer as the final buzzer sounded, while their counterparts — no smaller in size — from Longview sat quiet on their end. After a year of family-only attendance and no non-league play, it was an appropriate re-introduction to what high school basketball should be to Cowlitz County.

“It had a feeling of normal, it really did,” Kinch said. “Obviously it tipped off at 5:30, but by the time the game was tipped and by the time we were in the second quarter, it really had the feeling of a 7:30, 8 p.m game.”

Kelso (2-0) will head north on Monday, taking on 4A Olympia. Mark Morris (0-1) will open 2A GSHL play at home Tuesday against Hudson’s Bay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.