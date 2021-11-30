2A/3A Boys Basketball: Stewart leads Kelso past Aberdeen

ABERDEEN — There would be no lull to open the winter season for Kelso, which blew past Aberdeen from the opening tip and only grew its lead much of the night in a 62-31 season-opening blowout.

“It was a good first game for us, having to go on the road,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said.

Back for his second season at the post for the varsity squad, sophomore Payton Stewart started his season off strong, dropping a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead the Hilanders.

“He’s a year older, he’s in better shape, he worked in the offseason on some things,” Kinch said. “He’s more confident on the ball. He’s around the basket and he has good hands. I think he’ll be an important piece for us, and I think our players recognize that. It’s nice to have a guy in there size-wise who can get those opportunities at the rim.”

Fellow sophomore Ethan Mitchell followed that effort up with 15 points, five assists, and five rebounds. Michael Foust put up nine points to kick off his senior campaign, and Tyler Hays added four points, six assists, and four steals.

The Hilanders dominated from the opening tip, holding their hosts to just one bucket in the opening quarter and leading 18-2 at the end of it.

“We were able to get some stops, get some transition baskets,” Kinch said. “That really was the difference. I think we forced Aberdeen to probably play faster than they wanted to. They were taking quick shots, we were rebounding the ball.”

Stewart started to really take the game over in the second, scoring eight points to nearly out-pace Aberdeen himself. As it was, the Hilanders went into halftime up 37-12, and turned that 25-point lead into a 32-point one at the end of the third quarter.

Kelso (1-0) will get to play in front of its home fans for the first time this Friday, facing off against Mark Morris in the first game of a boys-girls back-to-back.

