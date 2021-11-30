2A/3A Boys Basketball: Kelso, Mark Morris and Ridgefield split jamboree

KELSO — When most folks think of high school basketball jamborees they conjure images of players trying to remember plays and coaches toying with lineups and substitution patterns. Everyone knows that the final scores are far from the most important thing since each team enters the gym with something different they are trying to learn about themselves.

On Monday night in Kelso, when Mark Morris and Ridgefield came to K-Town for a season-opening boys basketball jamboree, there was one thing that every coach was crossing their fingers and waiting to find out — Did everyone bring the correct laundry?

“Make sure they remember their uniforms. Make sure we know what time we’re meeting. Just really simple stuff so we can try to find a little bit of a routine,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch of his team's goals for the day.

Over in the baby blue sets, the Mark Morris boys were on a similar mission in their first time out against players in different colored jerseys.

“It’s just a dress rehearsal to make sure you have the right uniform,” MM coach Bill Bakamus echoed from the other side of the gymnasium.

Of course, once the ankle braces are cinched, the uniforms tops are tucked, and the sneakers are laced tight there’s inevitably a multitude of other matters to address on the hardwood.

“I think it’s valuable for kids to come out and get some action who haven’t gotten any varsity action. We have a whole host of those guys right now,” Bakamus noted.

Inexperience combined with a prevailing cloud of first contest chaos was on full display for each roster throughout the evening as the three teams took turns playing one another in 10-minute minute games.

Kelso took on Ridgefield in the night’s first action with the Spudders tapping into the happier postmortem feelings. Employing an imposing interior defensive front and a vigorous half court press down the stretch, Ridgefild was able to turn an 8-2 lead after the first four minutes into a 20-10 win at the horn. For their part, Kelso was able to get plenty of looks at the basket down in the post, it’s just that those shots were routinely rejected or otherwise steered off course.

“They were nervous. There’s no question. And we didn’t shoot well,” Kinch said. “But if you put those ten minutes aside I feel like hopefully our personality came out there a little bit.”

Indeed, the Hilanders saved their best effort for last as they left Mark Morris dazed and confused in their test run. When the final buzzer rang out Kelso had carved out a 23-10 win over the Monarchs to help boost their collective confidence heading into the regular season.

With Mark Morris slated to return to Kelso on Friday as part of a boys/girls doubleheader, Kinch knows full well that additional adjustments will be required in order to keep the home crowd happy.

“They are super talented. Really good guard play. They are difficult to match up with just because of their quickness,” Kinch said of Mark Morris. “They can really spread the floor and when you play teams like that they put pressure on you. They will be a test for us on Friday, that’s for sure.”

As for the boys in blue and yellow, Kelso returns the cornerstone of their lineup from last season as they begin to gameplan for a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League that Kinch declared a “wide open” race.

“We’ve got seven seniors. It all starts there. They work hard and I think our chemistry is good,” Kinch said. “We return Michael Foust, who is a first team All-League kid and a pretty dynamic scorer."

In addition to Foust, the Hilanders senior crew includes guards Tyler Hays, Carter Lloyd, and Chase Dillehay. They've also got wings Colby Cooper and Chase Johnson, along with Sean McFarland in the post. As for the younger bucks, Kinch is excited to see sophomore Payton Stewart use his 6’5” frame to work the post, with sophomore Hayden York holding down the starting point guard spot and 6’3” junior Ethan Mitchell providing length and experience on the wing. Junior Naiser Lukas will bring energy to the team with the size and tenacity required to disrupt the best laid plans of opponents.

For Mark Morris, though, it wasn’t all bad news blues during Monday’s test run. Against Ridgefield the Monarchs fell behind 8-2 during the first four minutes of play but then found their druthers in time to take a 9-8 lead less than three minutes later. With only eight seconds remaining in the contest the Spudders held a two point lead but the Monarchs held possession of the ball. During a timeout the Monarch brain trust drew up a play that resulted in an open 3-point look for Deacon Dietz in the far corner and the junior wing delivered with a dagger at the buzzer to salvage a 14-13 win.

“It’s a wonderful world when shots are dropping. It’s a great thing. It solves a multitude of sins when you’re hitting threes, or whatever it may be,” Bakamus said.

But the feel good vibes evaporated entirely in the Monarchs’ nightcap against Kelso where they failed to muster any synergy on offense while looking discombobulated on defense.

“I thought Kelso’s defensive intensity was pretty good. I thought our offense was somewhat stagnant. You add a fierce defense to a stagnant offense and you’re usually going in separate directions,” Bakamus explained.

“They just kind of play with a peskiness, which, if you let it get to you mentally it can cause some turnovers and get you out of sync. Joe’s got a lot of different things that he can throw at people. Some size. Some speed. Some good perimeter shooters. The whole nine yards.”

But a jamboree loss is not the end of the world. In fact, a no consequences loss can often teach a team more about themselves than a meaningless win ever could.

“It just showed us that we’ve got a lot of work to do before we come back over here Friday,” Bakamus said.

Aside from Dietz and fellow junior guard Kobe Parlin who were mainstays for Mark Morris on their District title run last season, the Monarchs will have to rely on a Guess Who lineup this season. Luckily, those characters may be short on varsity experience but they are long on athleticism. Bakamus noted that he expects big things from newcomers like sophomore guard Malakai Gray, a player who knows how to work the angles of the court, as well as sophomore forward Dossen Morrow, a player with agility that belies his strong frame. Football standout Langston Bartell, a junior, has also joined the red and blue mix this season and senior Carson Ness is expected to provide valuable minutes in the guard rotation.

“We really only have four guys who played varsity action last year, so we’ve got five or six guys who are going to take awhile before we get to where we want to be,” Bakamus said.

The Monarchs’ coach added that he considers Ridgefield to be a dark horse in the 2A GSHL, going so far as to call them a “top echelon” ball club. But when it comes to favorites to win the league title, Bakamus did not mince words.

“The clear cut favorite is R.A. Long. They have the best team in the league. There is no question,” Bakamus said. “I think everybody else is going to be looking up at them to get a piece of them or finish second, or whatever may happen. But they are the cut and dry favorites this year, for sure.”

As for the Spudders, they left Kelso with their own grab bag of observations from the season’s first fling.

“I think you saw three separate halves of each team,” Ridgefield coach Jason Buffum said. “Against us Kelso was very flat, didn’t make any baskets. We shot the ball well, rebounded one-and-done, transitioned. Against Mark Morris we didn’t shoot it as well, made some poor decisions and forced a few things. Against us (MM) made some big shots and they were ice cold against Kelso.... And Kelso was just a ball of fire this game.”

Buffum added that he was pleasantly surprised by the play forward Sid Bryant in his first varsity start, as well as Ty Snider, who just recently joined the Spudders after an extended playoff run with the football team.

Still, Buffum knows there are many miles to go before his team can consider themselves to be a top tier program in the league.

“Obviously R.A. Long’s the favorite. They’ve got the returning MVP along with another first teamer and a couple of other nice pieces to the puzzle. They are the team to beat. They were undefeated last time and kind of had their way with most teams,” Buffum said. “And then Mark Morris, they are the top two teams returning. Hopefully we are in the mix, we’ve just got to figure out if we are in the top half, middle half or bottom half...Until you take down the giants, you’re still chasing them.”

Ridgefield is set to play at Mountain View next Monday to begin their regular season slate and will host Mark Morris on Dec. 9. The Monarchs are scheduled to return to Kelso, Friday at 5:30 p.m., while Kelso will have had an opportunity to fine tune a few things with an away game at Aberdeen on Tuesday.

