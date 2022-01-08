2A/3A Boys Basketball: Kelso handles its business in non-league win over Black Hills

TUMWATER — The Kelso boys basketball team got a game back and made the most of a slightly different Saturday, downing Black Hills 61-54 in a non-league matchup.

“It was much better than anything we could’ve done at practice today,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We were on the road, and it’s important to be able to win on the road. I was really pleased with how we hung together.”

The Hilanders pulled away early with a dominating first quarter, outscoring their hosts 21-8.

“Super impressed with our kids’ energy to start the game,” Kinch said. “Defensively, we were able to turn them over a few times and get our way to the basket.”

The Wolves hung tough the rest of the way, stealing back a few points in the second quarter and another in the third, but Kelso put up 20 points in the fourth, with Tyler Hays hitting the bulk of the free throws down the stretch to seal the win. The Hilanders led by 12 points with two minutes to go, before a couple frantic 3-pointers fell for Black Hills to cut the gap to single-digits.

Hays finished with 15 points, in what Kinch said was one of his better offensive outings of the season.

“It’s great to see Tyler play that way,” he said. “He’s such a hard worker.”

Michael Foust led Kelso with 17 points, and Payton Stewart had 13 to become the third Hilander in double-digits. Chase Johnson scored eight, all coming in the first half.

Kelso (5-2) is set to head south in a return to its 3A GSHL schedule, facing Evergreen on Monday.

