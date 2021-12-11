2A/3A Boys Basketball: Kelso can’t catch North Kitsap at Moda Center

PORTLAND — Kelso made its way south and took the floor at the Moda Center on Saturday, and although they didn’t face off against the Blazers who call the arena home, they were still overmatched against North Kitsap as the Vikings took down the Hilanders 72-51.

North Kitsap is a 2A school, but they were no small foe as Jonas La Tour ripped through the Hilanders for 31 points, scoring from all levels of the NBA size floor.

“He could do everything really,” Kelso’s Payton Stewart said. “He could shoot the ball and finish and he was just big.”

La Tour helped the Vikings hound the Hilanders, frustrating Kelso ball handlers and turning turnovers into points on the other end of the floor. He finished with 13 of the Vikings’ 28 first quarter points when they jumped out to a double-digit lead.

“They’re really, really dangerous in transition,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “You can kind of prepare for that, but I thought their speed in transition and their skillset was really tough to handle.”

Kelso was out of sorts in the first period. The big stage might have factored into the players’ nerves, but the Hilanders were able to settle in and have more success after, but they still couldn’t quite keep pace with the Vikings.

“I feel like in the first quarter we were kind of loose with the ball and stuff, but in the second quarter we started to find ourselves more and play more as a team,” Stewart said.

The Vikings extended their lead to 22 at the half, before hitting 30 in the fourth and enacting the running clock by Oregon rules.

The Hilanders didn’t let the deficit get to them. After a tough loss to 4A Olympia earlier in the week, Kelso finished strong and posted a 12-0 run to end the game and cut into the lopsided score.

“I was proud of our kids,” Kinch said. “We had a really tough team Monday on the road against a really, really good 4A team, and to come here and play, I thought we competed better. I thought we made some more plays offensively.”

Kinch credited the Hilanders’ more experienced players for not giving up despite going through a rough patch in the schedule against quality opponents.

“I think most teams you’re kind of guided by your seniors and I think after Monday their pride was a little bit hurt in terms of how we performed,” Kinch said. “I think they were really wanting to play again and compete as well as we could for 32 minutes.”

Kinch called the way the Hilanders finished “an important step” as they look ahead to their league schedule, but they still have to sharpen up before they get there.

“We have to improve offensively in terms of getting the ball moved,” Kinch said. “The ball isn’t moving like we want it to move, so that’s been a big emphasis for us. Our assists number has to go up.”

Stewart led the Hilanders with 14 points, while Chase Johnson came off the bench to drop in 10 and Ethan Mitchell scored seven.

In addition to La Tour's big night, Aiden Olmstead and Cade Orness both added 12 for the Vikings.

Despite the tough matchup, Kinch said they couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to play in the Moda Center once again. The last time they made the trip, it was referred to as the Rose Garden.

“We had the opportunity years ago…we got to do the same thing,” he said. “We played Mark Morris here and they took it to us pretty good.”

The Hilanders normally take a San Diego trip early in the season, but they haven’t been able to the last couple years due to COVID-19 protocols, so Kinch was eager to jump on the opportunity.

“Being able to get in the visitors locker room here and get on the floor — it’s fun,” he said. “I think the best way to appreciate what you have is to go out there and play as hard as you can and enjoy the moment.”

Stewart shared a similar sentiment on the unique experience.

“It was cool. Right when we got here you pull up in the bus, walk through the gates and go sit down on the court…it’s cool in here.”

Kelso (2-2) will open league play at home against Heritage on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

