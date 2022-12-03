2A/2B High School Boys Basketball: Swett, Woodland bulldoze their way past Kalama in 8-Mile War

KALAMA — The Chinooks had not lost a game on their home court in two years. That was true until the Beavers cruised past Kalama 74-22 in the 8-Mile War that was more of a massacre, Friday.

The beginning of the contest did not foretell the direction that the game wound up going, mainly because the first two minutes were a defensive battle before Gavin McBride put the hosts onto the scoreboard. After that bucket for the Kalama, though, the visitors went on an 11-0 run.

Woodlands’ first-year head coach, Justin Gabbard was able to keep his team out in front the rest of the way.

“It's a good way to start the season,” Gabbard stated. “Obviously for me as a new coach, but there's still a lot of things we need to work on.”

Early on it was the combination of Justin Philpot, Dane Huddleston and Beau Swett who got the party started for the green and black side when they connected on three straight from behind the arc.

From that moment on Swett led the way offensively with 24 points. Philpot finished with 17 points and 4 rebounds, and Huddleston added 12 points in the win.

“Their leadership is huge,” Gabbard said of his seniors. “This is their team when it comes down to it, they know that and they lead this team on and off the court. They’re always doing the right things.”

The visitors managed to work their lead all the way up to 46-14 by halftime. Though it was just the first game of the season, the effort proved promising for the goals that Woodland has for the season.

“We have to control the things we can and for the most part that’s playing as a team," Gabbard noted.

In the second half, Woodland would continue to add on after the break en route to their first victory over their South Cowlitz County rivals for the first time in three years. The Beavers scored two quick buckets within the first minute of action out of the break before the scoring slowed a bit. But with 3:40 left in the third quarter, Philpot slammed one into the cylinder and got a roar from the visiting crowd.

That big jam gave the Beavers a 60-14 lead, and sparked both sides to call on their reserves.

On the flip side, the box score doesn’t show the energy that Kalama brought to the game. In most cases, some teams wish that could be a measurable stat, but it doesn't count for points on the board.

“I saw a team that was scared tonight on our end,” said Kalama coach Wes Armstrong. “I thought we came out with a lot of energy, but we had a deer in the headlight look.”

While there were glimpses of what the team can do defensively, the biggest factor moving forward will be controlling the ball. The Chinooks turned the ball over 19 times in their first game after placing third at the state tournament last season.

“We’ve got to get better offensively,” Armstrong continued. “We had some guys in the wrong spots, we had some players just kind of floating. I don’t know that we'll be playing a team this talented for quite some time, but we need to be more aggressive in our approach."

In the offseason the team got younger and less experienced as they lost ten seniors. Only one player that played significant minutes remains from last years squad and that player was missing in action in the 8-Mile War.

Specifically, the Chinooks were without Kaden Stariha as he was away on a family vacation. That allowed Jaxxon Truesdell to have the spotlight, and he splashed four threes, leading the team with 12 points. Meanwhile, Ethan Brightbill added six points, and Gavin McBride had two points, two rebounds and an assist in the loss.

“We know that once we get Kaden back we’ll be more cohesive,” Armstrong explained. “Our goals this season are to take it game by game... We need to get more physical. We have to come together, buy in and trust the process.”

Kalama (0-1) will host Onalaska in their first league matchup on Thursday.

Woodland (1-0) is set to begin league play on the road against Columbia River on Wednesday