2A/1A High School Boys Basketball: Woodland gets defensive in win over Life Christian at T-Town Throwdown

TACOMA — The Beavers got back on the sunny side of the street, Tuesday, with a 55-34 win over Life Christian at the T-Town Throwdown.

Justin Philpot led Woodland with 17 points and helped to set a gold standard on the glass to help the boys in green and white keep the Eagles at arm’s length.

“We got them pretty good on the boards,” Woodland coach Justin Gabbard said. “That’s one of the things we’ve really been focusing on is defense and rebounds and it hasn’t really showed up a lot this year but it did today.”

With Gus Heidgerken helping Philpot to polish the glass the Beavers didn’t allow Life Christian to grab even one offensive rebound in the first half. That helped Woodland to turn a 16-11 advantage after one quarter into a 29-15 edge at the intermission after allowing just four points in the second quarter.

Even though Woodland came in nearly 20 points below their season scoring average it was still able to lock down a 21 point victory. It was a performance that encouraged the Beavers’ head honcho.

“We showed up to play defense today and it was nice,” Gabbard said.

Drew Burns scored eight points in the win and helped to solidify the Beavers’ lock-tight defensive unit.

“He gave their leading scorer a hard time and shut him down,” Gabbard noted. “Drew’s our workhorse and always plays really tough defense and he did that today.”

Dane Huddleston dropped in a dozen points for the Beavers and Beau Swett added 10. Eli Anderson notched just two points off the bench but provided an essential dose of physicality on both ends of the court.’

Darius Imperial led Life Christian with 13 points.

Woodland (6-2, 3-1) will play the winner of Juanita and Silas on Thursday afternoon.

Beavers start Throwdown with loss to Foss

TACOMA — A disappointing first half in which Woodland managed just 17 points ultimately resulted in an 82-70 loss to 2A Foss in the opening round of the T-Town Throwdown, Tuesday.

Beau Swett scored 23 points, Justin Philpot had 19 and Dane Huddleston dropped in 15 points to lead the Beavers offense.

Woodland was playing for the first time in 11 days. The rust showed up on the offensive end in the first half as Foss of the 2A South Puget Sound League ran out to a 39-17 lead.

Senior Nate Campbell finished with 18 points to lead Foss’ five double-digit scorers. Ebraheem Dobashi scored 17 points, Aiden Finley had 16 and Jamie Killian-Howard added 13 points.

The speed and athleticism of Foss gave Woodland fits on the defensive end in the first half. The team did a better job of rotating to help after the intermission.

“At the end of the day, it’s kind of the same thing with us: We’re just trying to get better on the defensive side,” fWoodland coach Justin Gabbard said. “The offense won’t always show up, especially on the road in these tournament trips, but the defense needs to show up. We gave up way too many lay-ins.”

Woodland more than tripled its first-half offense by pouring in 53 in the second half. Dane Huddleston started cooking from three-point range in the third quarter as he buried four triples to key the Beavers’ late blooming offensive barrage. Drew Burns added two threes of his own and the Beavers cut the Falcons’ lead to just six after a 33-point third quarter.

“We were running the same stuff, got the same kind of open looks,” Gabbard explained. “We had good looks in the first half, the shots just weren’t falling. (The team) hit seven threes in the third (quarter).”

Woodland (5-2, 3-1 league) continued play in the T-Town Throwdown with a matchup against Life Christian on Wednesday.