2A/1A Boys Basketball: Woodland pulls away with long-range attack to beat La Center

WOODLAND — The Woodland boys basketball team got its turnaround down quick, bouncing back from an 8-Mile loss on Wednesday with a 57-38 Lewis River Rivalry win over La Center in non-league play Thursday.

The Beavers took a bit to get going, but kept the Wildcats quiet nearly all night long, and saw their own shots start to fall just when it mattered.

“The bigger thing was that I thought we played a lot harder tonight,” Woodland coach Jesse Buck said. “Last night against Kalama, it wasn’t our best effort and we knew it. But the guys responded and we were able to get a win.”

Trying to flip the switch a bit, Buck shifted around his starting lineup, not bringing Beau Swett, Justin Philpot, or Dane Huddleston in for the first three minutes of the first quarter. While the energy might have been raised, the execution for both teams was lacking; when the three usual starters came in for the Beavers, the score was 5-2 in favor of La Center, and five minutes later, the quarter ended with Woodland leading 6-5.

Woodland started to cash in from long range in the second quarter, though, while the Beavers clamped down even harder on their guests, holding them to just two points in the whole period.

“(It was) just talking, communication,” Buck said. “Playing more physical with energy and a little passion. They probably didn’t have their best shooting half either, and that obviously factors in.”

But Woodland’s shooters did turn it on, especially in the second half. Drew Burns cashed in two 3-pointers in the third quarter and three more in the fourth, making a killing in the corner and finishing with a team-best 19 points.

Huddleston made four threes of his own – three in the fourth quarter – to end up on 14. Swett, who scored 12 of Woodland’s 18 first-half points, ended up with 16.

“It was good to see some go in,” Buck said. “It felt like we were close all night. We’ve got a couple kids that can shoot it. It was a nice break that went our way. We’ve had them this season where it goes the other way too.”

The long-range bombardment helped the Beavers blow the lead out to as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter after La Center cut it to as few as one late in the third, and to do it without much of an interior game. Woodland made 11 two-pointers all game long; of those, only three came in the low post in an established possession.

Senior Cole Logan and junior Gus Heidgerken did much of the dirty work down low, each finishing with eight rebounds to share the lead. Heidgerken added a pair of buckets near the rim.

Woodland (5-2) is scheduled to start its new year off at Washougal on Jan. 5.

