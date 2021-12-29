2A/1A Boys Basketball: Versatile Monarchs pull away to statement win

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris boys basketball team wasn’t in the situation it expected to be in, but got the result it wanted, downing Seattle Academy 75-55 at Fort Vancouver High School in the Clark County Invitational.

The Monarchs originally planned on heading east to Yakima the week after Christmas, getting a preview of a state tournament scenario with a road trip and clashes with some of the teams from across the state they hope to see come the postseason. Instead, they slept in their own beds, made the short-notice trip south, and came away with a dominant victory over one of the top 1A sides in the state.

“I always talk to kids about adversity, and being a versatile person,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “This is a great circumstance of that. We wanted to go to the SunDome, we wanted to stay in a hotel, we wanted to go play some teams from the East side. But when that was canceled, we were fortunate enough to be able to step in and play.

“The bottom line is, once you tip the ball off, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing or where you’re playing. You’ve got to put your best foot and your best effort forward, and I think our kids did that.”

And working through the change of plans wasn’t the only way Mark Morris ended up being versatile on the day, in a game that saw them start fast one way and end faster the other.

It started with juniors Kobe Parlin and Deacon Dietz putting on a show, scoring the first 17 of MM’s 23 points in the first quarter. Parlin hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the game, and ended a 13-point quarter with an old-fashioned three-point play off an inbounds pass.

Parlin went into halftime with 19 points — more than half of MM’s 34 — and finished with a game-high 30, to go along with seven rebounds. He checked out with time to spare in the fourth quarter having shot 11-for-17 from the field, 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

“We’re fortunate enough to be able to move him around, from a ball guard to a wing to the high post,” Bakamus said. “He’s very versatile. He score the ball well for us, and I thought he had some very good leadership qualities for us as well.”

But in the second quarter, the Cardinals started to find their footing, and they just needed a minute in the third to wipe out a seven-point halftime deficit entirely.

Seattle Academy took a brief lead at 37-35 with just under six minutes to go, before Braydon Olson hit one of his three 3-pointers on the game to take the advantage right back.

“Whatever I said at halftime, I’m gonna have to make sure I never give that halftime speech again,” Bakamus joked.

But the coach will want to save whatever he told his team going into the fourth for later use. The Monarchs needed less than four minutes to take a three-point lead to double digits, and after a pair of Olson free throws made it 61-51 with 4:15 to go, the advantage only grew.

And it did so with an offense running completely differently than anything the Monarchs had shown previously.

Dossen Morrow, the Monarchs’ sophomore transfer from Three Rivers Christian, didn’t attempt a field goal in the first three and a half quarters, and went into the fourth on just two points. But the first MM possession in the final period went to him under the basket, and he converted it. Three minutes later, he got another bucket in the post.

By the stretch run, nearly every possession was working down low through Morrow, who finished a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. He also led Mark Morris with nine rebounds — five of the offensive variety — to come up just shy of the double-double.

“He’s a good position player,” Bakamus said. “He’s strong, he’s smart. He’s a kid that didn’t even play in our program last year, and I had to talk to him to even turn out for basketball. More than a pleasant surprise. His basketball IQ is high, and his motor runs. He put a stamp on it and helped us finish when we needed it most.”

Olson added 13 points, and Dietz had 12 to make it four Monarchs to finish in double-digits. Eight Mark Morris players found the bottom of the cup on the day.

It might not have been in the SunDome, but the win stretches Mark Morris’ winning streak to four games, and, after dropping its high-profile matchups to Kelso and Ridgefield, gives the Monarchs a statement win over a highly-ranked opponent.

“I keep seeing baby steps forward in different departments, which always makes a coach optimistic,” Bakamus said.

Mark Morris (5-2) will get a chance to make an even bigger statement Thursday, when it returns to the Fort for a matchup with Canyon Springs (Nev.).

