2A/1A Boys Basketball: After days of changes, R.A. Long holds off Seattle Academy

VANCOUVER — Snow, scheduling, and Seattle Academy combined to give the R.A. Long boys basketball team its first challenge of the season, but the Lumberjacks still came out ahead in a 72-64 slugfest to cap off a long, wild day.

“Our guys are hoopers,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “We haven’t played in a week, and they were just chomping at the bit to play. We couldn’t wait to get out here. Whenever it was going to be, if it was going to be at 12 or 9 tonight, we wanted to play. The guys just stayed mentally ready, which is a good sign, and it was nice to pull off that victory.”

The Lumberjacks were originally supposed to play McDaniel (Ore.) at 8:15 p.m., capping off a three-game day at Fort Vancouver High School, which would form one third of the first day of the Clark County Invitational alongside three more boys games at Prairie and three girls games split between the two schools. But inclement weather kept most of the participating schools — such as Kalama and Woodland (or at least their opponents) — snowbound, and instead the Lumberjacks found themselves matched up with the Cardinals in a 6 p.m. game.

That turned into a 6:30 p.m. tipoff when Seattle Academy was delayed along the way, and RAL, which came south a good two hours early just in case there were any additional last-minute changes, found itself playing the waiting game.

“That’s a little bit of adversity,” Key said.

In the end, the game turned out to be one of just two matchups of the day, instead of the previously-planned docket of nine games. But the duel between a top-five 2A side and a top-ten 1A team lived up to its billing in a tightly-contested affair.

And after five straight wins by at least 30 points, that’s just the scenario Key wanted to see his Lumberjacks work through.

“We went into halftime up two, and when we got in there we told our guys, ‘This is exactly what we want. This is what we’ve been waiting for. We want this test, we want to see how we’re going to answer,” he said.

R.A. Long led just about the entire way — SA’s only lead came in the second quarter, was just one point, and lasted all of 15 seconds — but never grew its advantage past 10, and didn't stretch it to double digits after the first quarter. A Stephen Rooklidge 3-pointer put the Jacks ahead by eight with just under six minutes to go in the fourth, but the Cardinals rattled off a 7-2 run to whittle the lead back to just one.

Rooklidge hit another three, and the two sides traded buckets, but with a shade over two minutes to go, R.A. Long's Cavin Holden picked up his fifth foul, forcing him from the game and making the Jacks seal out the contest without their top shot creator.

“The thing is, in that type of game, you’ve got to play him,” Key said. “If we would have taken him out earlier, who knows what would’ve happened. We were riding him, and he was making all our plays.”

In Holden’s absence, the Lumberjacks turned to Jamond Harris, and the senior — who hasn’t missed a free throw all season, according to Key — went a perfect 6-for-6 at the line in the stretch run.

“That’s the guy we wanted at the free throw line,” Key said.”

Aaron Ofstun added two free throws of his own, and the Lumberjacks did the rest with their defense, forcing a backcourt violation off an inbounds pass and making the Cardinals jack up a rushed 3-pointer that sailed well wide of its target.

With the lead at six points with 15 seconds left, Harris stood the Seattle Academy point guard up at midcourt and ripped the ball away, and while his transition layup didn’t fall, Ofstun was there to slam the putback down emphatically as the final buzzer rang.

All 72 of R.A. Long’s points came from its starting lineup, all of whom ended the game in double-figures. Ofstun led the way with a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double. Holden scored 17 and Harris had 13 — eight coming in the fourth. Jaxon Cook put up 10, and Rooklidge scored all 10 of his points in the second half.

R.A. Long (6-0) is once again scheduled to take on McDaniel (Ore.) on Tuesday, this time at Prairie, though new snow in the forecast may lead to another day full of changes.

