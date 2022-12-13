 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1B Prep Boys Basketball

1B High School Boys Basketball: Three Rivers gets off the schneid in 57-7 win over Mary M. Knight

Basketball stock floor

A basketball takes a break on a local gym floor during a timeout.

 Jordan Nailon

Turns out the only thing Three Rivers Christian needed to find a win was to play bring Mary M. Knight to town. After notching a 57-7 win on Monday for their first win of the season the Eagles would probably be game to offer up a couple rooms at a local lodge, or at least a warm spot in the nearest manger, just so they could do it all over again.

“It was good to get a W for the boys’ morale. But the team we played was really down,” TRC coach Jim Murphy said.

The Eagles held Mary M. Knight scoreless in the first and third quarters, allowing a game-high five points in the fourth quarter once they had emptied their bench and told the dogs to do nothing more than bark the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Three Rivers put up 24 points in the opening quarter and led 32-2 at the half.

Josiah Montanez and Walker Poyner led the Eagles offense with 13 points each. Montanez pulled down four rebounds with two steals while Poyner grabbed six boards and notched three thefts.

Landon Webberley added eight points, eight rebounds and seven steals in the win, and Landen Marsh added seven points with five steals.

Three Rivers Christian (1-2) was set to play at Columbia Adventist on Tuesday before welcoming Willapa Valley to Longview on Thursday.

Box Score

At 42nd Ave. Gym

EAGLES 57, OWLS 7

Mary M. Knight 0 2 0 5 — 7

Three Rivers 24, 8, 13, 12 — 57

MMK (7) — Walter 2, Morris 2, Palmer 3.

TRC (57) — Montanez 13, Poyner 13, Webberley 8, Marsh 7, Vath 7, Chisholm 3, Lemerian 6.

