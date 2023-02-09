NASELLE — The Comets continued their journey through the 1B District IV boys basketball tournament Wednesday with a 71-45 win over Firm Foundation in an early bracket loser-out game.

Naselle ran out to a 22-7 lead in the first quarter and led by 16 at the intermission.

“Jacob Pakenen led us with 22 points despite only playing 15 minutes due to foul problems,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said.

Pakenen added three blocks to his ledger before the night was through.

The Comets scored no fewer than 15 points in any quarter and added on to their lead all along the way.

“Kolten Lindstrom was solid with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals,” Olsen added. “And Clay Bergeson came up big, leading us with 10 rebounds.”

Bergeson also posted three points and three blocks in the win. Jack Strange helped keep Naselle on the right track with 11 points and four assists, while Jacob LIndstrom scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The victory puts Naselle (11-11) into the District quarterfinals against the Vikings of Mossyrock on Monday. The game will be played in Mossyrock at 6 p.m.