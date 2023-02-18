MONTESANO — Naselle was ready to make hotel reservations in Spokane at halftime of their 1B District IV tournament game against Columbia Adventist, Friday, but that was before a last-second lightning bolt dropped from the ceiling of the Montesano High School gymnasium and scuttled those best-laid plans.

“We led this game for 31 minutes and 58 seconds,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “Caleb Payne made one shot the entire game and it was a deep three buzzer-beater.”

The Comets and Kodiaks split the regular season series, but not in even fashion, with Naselle winning the rematch 85-53 on Jan. 17 after falling by eight points to their league foes earlier in the season.

“We just came up short,” Olsen said.

In the winner-to-state/loser-out contest Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with 17 points and Jacob Lindstrom added 13.

The Comets staked out a 10 point lead in the first quarter and led by five at the intermission. Naselle added one point to its lead in the third quarter before the Kodiaks went off for 25 of their 51 points in the final eight minutes.

Collin Delaney led the Kodiaks with 20 points and Micah Payne added 13.

The loss ended Naselle’s season one victory shy of a state tournament berth.

“Really going to miss our three seniors; Clay Bergeson, Elmer Toftemark and two-time Columbia Valley League MVP Kolten Lindstrom,” Olsen said.

The Comets will return two juniors, three sophomores and five freshmen from this season’s roster and they’ll look to get back to Spokane after learning from this season’s disappointment.

“Even though right now we feel like we’ve been punched in the stomach and lots of tears after the game, the future looks bright for the Comets,” Olsen said. “Proud of my team and my assistant coach Cody Olsen who keeps everyone level and works tons of extra hours with these guys before and after practice and after games.”