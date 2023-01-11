 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1B Prep Boys Basketball

1B High School Boys Basketball: Naselle gets back on track at Three Rivers Chrisitan

Naselle boys basketball Jacob Pakenen

Naselle's Jacob Pakenen snags a pass meant for Three River's Evan Chisholm at Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Longview. Pakenen scored 16 points to lead the Comets to a 65-19 win.

 Katelyn Metzger

It’s a little weird to see that Naselle’s is boys basketball team is struggling. It’s weird to coach Bill Olsen, too, as well as the players. After all, this same group of boys has won a State title in baseball, played in State basketball games and makes a deep run in the State football playoffs year after year.

But this season Comets had four starters to replace on the hardwood, and that’s a tall order. But that newfound experience will serve the Comets well as they try to dig themselves out a hole of its own creation, and Tuesday night’s 65-19 win over Three Rivers Christian, behind 16 points from Jacob Pakenen and 15 from Kolten Lindstrom, is step one. Or maybe step 1.5.

For Three Rivers, Josiah Montanez led the way in Longview with seven points.

Three Rivers boys basketball Josiah Montanez

Josiah Montanez of Three Rivers Christian catches a pass during a 1B Columbia Valley League game against Naselle, Tuesday, January 10, in Longview.

“Athletically, we match up with anyone,” Olsen said. “But getting the ball in the hole, getting stops and probably our Achilles heel is rebounding. If we can get better at rebounding, a lot better at rebounding, and a little bit better a hitting shots, we’ll be pretty tough to beat.”

People are also reading…

The schedule says Naselle (4-7) won its previous game by 14 points over Pe Ell. But in that game was a moment that is eminently more valuable than a single victory.

It was a turning point. A moment of clarity. An instance of self-reflection that might just start a run to close the season. The Comets team that took the floor Tuesday night looked calm. It was having fun.

Jack Strange, one of the new starters and just a sophomore, made a couple of no-look passes, one for a basket that put an emphatic punctuation on a 10-0 Comet run and sent the bench into a frenzy.

Naselle boys basketball Kolten Lindstrom

Naselle's Kolten Lindstrom guards Three River's Walker Poyner during a 1B Columbia Valley League game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Longview. Lindstrom posted a double-double in a 65-19 win over the Eagles.

Jacob Lindstrom, another sophomore, had no compunctions shooting or driving against the Eagles, and his brother, Kolten, a senior, was steady as always.

The difference, then, is in the middle. Jacob Pakenen, a 6-foot-4 springy junior, was dominant in the paint. To go with his 16 points he added eight rebounds (five offensive) with a couple steals and blocks. Kolten Lindstrom had a double-double with 15 and 10, and even reserve Elmer Toftemark got in on the action with four big offensive rebounds.

Naselle boys basketball Jacob Pakenen

Naselle's Jacob Pakenen works in the post to put up a shot against Three Rivers Christian School on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Longview. Pakenen scored 16 points in a 65-19 win.

But everything centers (pun intended) around Pakenen. If he can take the next step as a player, Naselle just might, too.

“If we can be patient enough offensively to at least give Pakenen a look, he could be really good,” Olsen said.

This is all well and good, but Naselle still has some work to do.

Just like the girls 1B Columbia Valley League, Willapa Valley and Mossyrock sit atop the boys standings. meanwhile, fourth-place Naselle is separated by the boys from Columbia Adventist, who beat the Comets by eight back in December.

But the Comets expect no less of themselves. Regardless of the record, regardless of the start, regardless of the struggles and the frustration. It’s still a group of winners that have no reason not to think highly of themselves and where they might end up.

It’s real confidence. The kind that's earned.

“We thought (we’re capable) from the start,” Kolten Lindstrom said. “I don’t think that’s changed. We know that we’re probably the best team that has a terrible record now. I guess that’s just what it’s gonna be.”

Naselle (4-7, 3-3) will host the Washington School for the Deaf on Friday at 7 p.m.

Box Scores

At Longview

COMETS 65, EAGLES 19

Naselle 22 13 21 9 — 65

Three Rivers 6 2 5 6 — 19

NAS (65) — Pakenen 16, K. Lindstrom 16, J. Lindstrom 9, Strange 7, Toftemark 7, Helvey 4, Anderson 3, Chadwick 2, Hoff 2.

TRC (19) — Montanez 7, Poyner 6, Chisholm 4, Vath 2.

