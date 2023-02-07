NASELLE — The Comets rode their second unit to a 88-10 victory over Wishkah Valley in the opening round of the 1B District IV boys basketball tournament, Monday. The contest was a loser-out affair and advances Naselle to yet another loser-out game later this week.

Against the Loggers the boys from south Pacific County could do no wrong, putting up 39 points in the first quarter on the way to a 60-3 lead at the half. The Comets shot sixty percent from the field if you don’t count their 20 misses on 25 attempts from long range.

“(Our) starters played a total of nine minutes,” noted Naselle coach Bill Olsen.

Indeed, the usual suspects like Kolten Lindstrom and Jacob Lindstrom were limited to just four points each for the Comets. Instead, Jack Strange put up 22 points in short minutes and Dean Helvey added 17 with some extra playing time.

“Dean Helvey led the charge of the second unit with a nice all-around game,” Olsen said.

Naselle will host Firm Foundation on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Comets swept the regular season series over the Eagles.

Wednesday’s winner will advance to play Mossyrock in the double elimination portion of the tournament on Feb. 13. The loser will go looking for their baseball gloves.