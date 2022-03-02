1B Boys State Basketball: Naselle fights back but falls to NW Yeshiva

SPOKANE — The Naselle boys basketball team didn’t let a slow start at the 1B boys state tournament get them down for long, but after fighting their way back the Comets couldn’t hold on in a 60-48 loss to Northwest Yeshiva at Spokane Arena, Wednesday, that eliminated them from the tournament.

“That’s a tough goodbye to my team. I absolutely love those guys,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said after a lengthy postgame talk with his squad. “This is my 37th team — and I never rank them, because it’s unfair — (that’s) my all-time favorite team right there.”

The Comets found themselves in a hole early as the Lions wasted no time getting acclimated to the spacious confines of the arena, pouring in 25 first-quarter points to take a 13-point lead.

But the Comets didn’t make the trip all the way across the state to give up and go home after a quarter. Naselle held NW Yeshiva to just five points in the second quarter and finished the first half on a 12-0 run, sparked by a Kolten Lindstrom three, to cut the deficit to just two points at the half.

“A great second quarter comeback got us a chance to come back in here and regroup,” Olsen said.

But the Comets couldn’t replicate their success out of the break, tallying just seven points in the third quarter. Meanwhile the Lions built their lead back to double-digits entering the fourth after scoring the first nine points of the half.

Naselle is used to the up and down scoring style, playing catch up most of the way against Neah Bay in their Regional matchup on Saturday before the Comets pieced things together for an overtime win. But they couldn’t find the juice for one final run to catch the Lions in the fourth quarter as NW Yeshiva protected its lead and bounced the Comets from the tournament before continental breakfast was over.

Joey Strange led the Comets with 13 points and swiped six steals on the defensive end to help jolt the Comets from their slow start.

“Joey Strange I though was a great floor leader today,” Olsen said. “I thought Joe had a solid, solid game defensively. Offensively, taking it to the bucket and made the right decisions.”

Lindstrom added 11 points to go with five rebounds and Jason Harman tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.

“Kolten started out a little slow but ended up with a nice game,” Olsen said. “Jason Harman is just a stud. Love the kid, can do it all and is just so tough.”

The Comets struggled at multiple points on defense, allowing the Lions to break off runs to pull in front. Yeshiva was led by Yoel Kintzer, who dropped 22 points, nabbed 11 rebounds and tossed out seven assists to lead all three categories.

“He had a heck of a game,” Olsen said. “We shut him down in the second quarter but that guy has good balance, a smart player who sees the floor, and he was the difference in (this morning’s) game without a doubt.”

Kintzer took advantage of the extra space provided on the temporary courts at Spokane Arena, something Olsen contributed to the Comets’ struggles on the defensive end of the floor.

“When you get on the Arena floor it’s a bigger court and we thrive on smaller courts because we’re so quick,” Olsen said. “Our 3-2 half court trap is amazing and it’s hard to do when you’ve got (Kintzer), for one thing, that sees the whole court. And it’s also harder to do on a bigger court because there’s more spots to get open.”

Olsen, full of emotion after the season-ending loss, spoke highly of the team that’s grown to be the favorite of a guy who doesn’t play favorites.

“Not one bad egg,” He said. “Not one guy that hasn’t given us 110 (percent) in practice and games.”

The Comets’ run to the big dance was made even more special after all they’ve had to go through in regards to COVID-19, which shortened and shifted last season and then prevented the team from going to offseason camps that typically prepare them for the season.

“It was almost like we drifted apart,” Olsen said. “We started the year 5-0 but we weren’t playing very good. We got into a tough part of our schedule and lost five in a row and we were kind of wondering ‘Where are we at?’ Well they got better after those five losses, one game at a time.”

Though this year’s run ends, Olsen was left optimistic for the future and doubled down on his aspirations of some day bringing a State title back to Naselle. Though Harman and Strange depart, Kolten Lindstrom returns and will watch as his brother Jacob Lindstrom sees his role increase. And while one Strange leaves, Joey’s younger brother Jack will also see an increased role next season.

Despite the optimism for the future and the lofty goals, Wednesday’s loss will continue to sting for the current Comets.

“We came here to win it all,” Olsen said. “Even though we’re the 11-seed, we came here to beat teams. We just didn’t get it done on that dang single elimination day.”

