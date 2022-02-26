1B Boys Regional Basketball: Naselle outlasts Neah Bay in OT, headed to State

It took a lot of catching up and a little bit of overtime, but No. 11 Naselle managed to find a way to drop No. 14 Neah Bay 65-59 on Saturday to officially punch its ticket to the 1B boys state tournament in Spokane next week.

The Comets were able to ice the win in overtime thanks to some sharp free throw shooting. Tied at 54-54 entering the four-minute extra session, Naselle sunk 9-of-10 free throws to close out the Red Devils.

Naselle senior Jason Harman led the late run with seven of his game-high 26 points in overtime, including going 5-for-6 at the charity stripe.

“I was starting to feel it (at the line). I was just thinking if I don’t make these, my coach is going to be pissed at me,” Harman said lightheartedly. “So my heart was racing, but then I kind of just zoned out and just focused and put it in.”

The Comets were banged up coming in to the contest. Their leading trio of Harman, Kolten Lindstrom and Joey Strange were all battling through injuries coming into the Regional matchup. Harman and Strange have been playing through their injuries for some time now — Harman with a separated shoulder and Strange a broken hand — but Lindstrom’s injury was fresh and served as a reminder that these are high schoolers out there competing with all they've got.

“Kolten Lindstrom severely sprained his ankle last night in P.E. five minutes before school got out,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “We didn’t even know he was going to play.”

Lindstrom managed to play and play well, complementing Harman’s 26 points with 21 of his own as the duo combined for 47 of Naselle’s 65 points. Olsen hopes the resiliency of his squad isn’t lost on the greener players near the end of the bench.

“(Lindstrom) sees Jason playing hurt and Joe Strange has a broken hand, so those are our big three right there,” Olsen said. “I think it’s going to help our younger guys develop so we should be good for a few more years.”

The banged up trio had to lead the Comets back from multiple deficits in a game of runs that saw Naselle playing catchup the majority of the way as they struggled to fight through several spells of turnovers.

“It was totally ourselves, those were unforced,” Olsen said. “We hadn’t seen that (press). I knew that they were going to run it, but until you have someone in game situation put it on you, it’s different.”

The Comets started the game hot with back-to-back Lindstrom threes in the first quarter, but they went cold, got bit by the turnover bug and were held scoreless for the latter half of the first quarter as the Red Devils put up 14 unanswered to take a 14-6 lead after one.

“All those turnovers early was really not the way we play,” Olsen said. “But credit to Neah Bay, they did a good job. That’s a good team."

The Comets’ game of catchup started in the second quarter. They broke off on a 12-4 run to tie the game at 18, but watched as the Red Devils finished the opening half on a 7-0 run, including a half-court buzzer beater out of the hands of Jodell Wimberley to take a 27-20 lead at the break.

The Red Devils continued their run into the third and led by as many as 12 (35-23) early after the break. But sure enough, the Comet’s rattled off a 12-2 run capped by a score from Trent Stephens on the low block to cut it to 37-35 heading to the fourth.

The Comets finally managed to regain the lead in the fourth as they turned the tables and pressed the Red Devils, resulting in multiple turnovers and three steals in quick succession from Lindstrom to build a 49-45 lead.

“Our 3-2 up (press) really paid off in the fourth quarter,” Olsen said. “We’ve got three different presses and that one, the kids got excited about it and it bothered Neah Bay.”

Still, Neah Bay managed to tie the game at the free throw line and retake the lead on a transition bucket, but a fast break score from Strange paired with a free throw from Harman knotted things at 54, and sent the game to overtime where the Comets finally managed to pull away.

Stephens scored 10 points for the Comets and Strange added eight. All 65 of the Comets’ points were split between just four players.

Despite being banged up, the Comets’ leading trio was right where they needed to be at the end of the game to finish off the Red Devils.

“Jason taking it to the hoop, Kolten’s willingness to not lose and Joe handling the ball at the end and making his free throws,” Olsen said, listing the deciding factors in the game.

Now the Comets can finally turn their attention to Spokane where they will open the state tournament at 9 a.m., Wednesday against the loser of Saturday night’s matchup between No. 3 Northwest Yeshiva and No. 6 Moses Lake Christian.

“Out of all the draws to play on Wednesday when you’re not a top eight, that’s the one I wanted,” Olsen said. “So we’re pretty excited about that and we’re really excited that we’re going to Spokane.”

The Comets will be sure to savor this trip to Spokane with Olsen noting that he’s heard it’s potentially the last season that State will be played on the other side of the state.

“Talk about history for that to happen,” Olsen said. “I will cry if that’s the case. But the Naselle Comets have so much tradition in Spokane, wouldn’t it be great to see — if this is the last year — for them to take the floor over there and have a chance at a State title?”

