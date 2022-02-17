1B Boys District Basketball: Naselle upends Oakville, punches regional ticket

OAKVILLE — The Naselle boys basketball team decided to take some of the drama out of its upcoming Saturday, beatking Oakville 64-58 on the road in the semifinals of the 1B District IV tournament to clinch a regional bid for the sixth straight postseason.

It also sends the Comets to the district title game, where they’ll get to defend their crown against Columbia Valley League champs Willapa Valley. Naselle beat the Vikings in last spring’s district championship, but Valley has taken both regular-season matchups this winter.

Oakville jumped out ahead early Thursday, leading 20-15 after the first quarter largely in thanks to 6-5 Courtney Prince, who went 5 for 6 from the field in the opening eight minutes to drop in 10 points. From there, though, the Naselle defense began to figure him out; Prince added two points in the second quarter to go into halftime on a game-high 12, but only scored two more the entire second half.

That left the main defensive task of stopping Oakville star Eddie Klatush, and while the sophomore did drop 30 points — hitting five 3-pointers and going 7 of 9 from the line — Naselle slowed him down just enough, held the rest of the Acorns to just eight second-half points.

Meanwhile, Naselle had its own stars shining. Kolten Lindstrom “would not be denied,” according to coach Bill Olsen, and put up 23 points

Behind him, Jason Harman filled out the stat sheet the way he does best, scoring 18 points and leading the Comets with eight steals, five rebounds, and four assists.

“Jason Harman was an absolute beast for us tonight on both ends,” Olsen said.

Craig Reitz scored 14 points, 10 of those coming in a takeover of the third quarter, as the Comets turned a 30-26 halftime deficit into a 49-42 lead going into the fourth.

Joe Strange had seven points and three assists on offense to go along with five steals on defense, but according to Olsen had even more of an effect than the numbers suggest.

“Our floor general, Joe Strange, was everywhere,” he said. “His speed and quickness caused Oakville problems.”

Naselle’s title matchup with Willapa Valley will take place at Montesano High School. It’s scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. following the girls’ and boys’ third-place games and the girls’ championship.

