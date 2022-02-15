1B Boys District Basketball: Comets rout Eagles, move onto semifinals

NASELLE — Bill Olsen has been coaching long enough to know that weird things happen in February, especially when it comes to loser-out postseason matchups.

Tuesday evening, though, he saw his Naselle boys basketball team blow Firm Foundation out of the water before any funny business could even begin to occur in its 1B District IV tournament opener, as the Comets launched to an 87-39 win.

“The kids the past three weeks have been getting a little better every day, and it showed tonight,” Olsen said.

The win removes the Comets from win-or-go-home territory, moving them on to the district semifinals, where they’ll face Oakville on Thursday. A victory over the Acorns would earn them a state regional berth and let them defend their district crown, while a loss would place them into a winner-to-state, loser-out third-place game.

And if Tuesday’s any sign, Naselle’s trending in the right direction.

“This group is pretty tough-minded,” Olsen said. “You can see what they did in football, it’s the same crew. They’re starting to get it on the basketball end.”

It took just a handful of minutes to put the Eagles to bed, with Naselle bursting out offensively and clamping down to an absurd level defensively in a 27-2 run of a first quarter.

“That was amazing,” Olsen said. “Firm has a couple pretty good shooters, and we just didn’t even let them breathe. Our guys were all over them. I’m pretty proud of the way we played team defense tonight.”

Naselle kept the offense rolling, cracking 20 points in both the second and third quarters. Kolten Lindstrom dropped 34 points, going 13 for 31 from the field and drilling six 3-pointers.

“Kolten and his brother Jacob… after every practice and every game, they don’t leave the gym for two hours, and they shoot, and shoot, and shoot,” Olsen said. “It’s starting to pay dividends. That makes a big difference for us.”

No other Comet finished in double figures, but nine more found the bucket. Jacob Pakenen had his best showing of the season with nine points, and Craig Reitz, Joe Strange, and Clay Bergeson all put up eight.

Jason Harman added five points, nine rebounds, four steals, and three assists.

“This group, they’re so unselfish,” Olsen said. “Jason Harman could’ve probably had 20 points tonight, but he was just dishing, and rebounding, and kicking it out. He did it all tonight.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.