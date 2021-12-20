1B Boys Basketball: Yakama Nation takes down Naselle in high-powered 1B showdown

NASELLE — The Naselle boys basketball team welcomed one of the top 1B sides — and with it, one of the top 1B players — in the state over from across the mountains, but Yakama Nation Tribal School came away with the victory after its long journey, beating the Comets 64-54

“The kids played well, we just didn’t have a strong enough first half defensively,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “We let them get off to a big start. That’s a good team.”.

For the whole afternoon YNTS’ Justice Hart wreaked havoc on the Naselle defense, scoring 19 of his game-high 31 points in the first half and generally doing as he pleased.

“We didn’t have an answer for him,” Olsen said. “He does it all. Drives, dishes, knocks down NBA threes. He controlled the game.”

Meanwhile down low, 6-5 post Travis Arbuckle poured in 23 points of his own for YNTS.

Hart’s big first half helped the Eagles jumped out to a 15-point lead at halftime, after Yakama Nation dropped 20 in the second quarter.

Naselle battled back, outscoring its guests in the second half, could only make the final deficit a little closer.

Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double.

“That was a bright spot for us,” Olsen said.

Jason Harman added nine points and had a team-high six assists and four steals. Trent Stephens and Clay Bergeson both had five rebounds, and Joey Strange had five assists.

Naselle (5-1) will get one more tall task before Christmas, hosting Ilwaco on Wednesday.

