1B Boys Basketball: Three Rivers Christian stalls early, revs up late in win over Concordia

TACOMA — The Three Rivers Christian boys basketball team needed a quarter to shake off its bus legs, but then picked up speed to come back and beat Concordia Christian 43-38 in a non-league matchup.

The Eagles managed just four points in the first quarter, but held the Hawks to just 11 to keep it close.

“We came out really flat,” TRC coach Jim Murphy said. “Just couldn't find the energy and the shots wouldn't drop.”

TRC’s offense started to wake up in the second, while its defense held firm to cut the halftime deficit to four points, and by the end of the third quarter, the Eagles were ahead by three.

“Our defense jump started our offense,” Murphy said. “We were able to get some steals and run outs in transition which led to some easy baskets.”

Chris Hastings scored the Eagles’ first 11 points of the game and finished with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead the way. Gavin Dombrowsky scored 13 points and Walker Poyner added 11 to make it three TRC players in double figures.

Three Rivers Christian (3-4) will get the rest of the week off before taking on Pe Ell on Dec. 30 to end its 2021 portion of the season.

