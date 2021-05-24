1B Boys Basketball: Olsen makes return, Comets win big

NASELLE — There was a familiar face back on the Naselle boy’s basketball team’s bench Saturday, and the Comets celebrated with a boat race, smashing Firm Foundation 85-28.

Head coach Bill Olsen, who missed the first three weeks of the season recovering from an emergency medical procedure, was back for his first game of 2021. The Naselle skipper said it was just the second stretch of games he’d ever missed in his past 35 years of being a coach — after a one-game absence a few years back at Wahkiakum when he had to miss a matchup after getting ejected the game prior.

“Now I guess I’ve got my career’s fill of misses,” he said. “Hopefully no more.”

In reality, it was actually Olsen’s second game back since his surgery. He was back in the gym for the Comets’ win over Three Rivers Christian on May 18 with plans to sit back and enjoy the game as a spectator; those plans lasted “about 30 seconds,” and Olsen finished the game next to Tucker Glenn, who’d stepped in as the interim head coach to start the season.

“Him and I, we see things almost exactly alike,” Olsen said. “He knows exactly what we like to do, and he did a great job of filling in for me. I’m really proud of what Tucker did; that was a tough situation.”