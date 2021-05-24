1B Boys Basketball: Olsen makes return, Comets win big

NASELLE — There was a familiar face back on the Naselle boy’s basketball team’s bench Saturday, and the Comets celebrated with a boat race, smashing Firm Foundation 85-28.
Head coach Bill Olsen, who missed the first three weeks of the season recovering from an emergency medical procedure, was back for his first game of 2021. The Naselle skipper said it was just the second stretch of games he’d ever missed in his past 35 years of being a coach — after a one-game absence a few years back at Wahkiakum when he had to miss a matchup after getting ejected the game prior.
“Now I guess I’ve got my career’s fill of misses,” he said. “Hopefully no more.”
In reality, it was actually Olsen’s second game back since his surgery. He was back in the gym for the Comets’ win over Three Rivers Christian on May 18 with plans to sit back and enjoy the game as a spectator; those plans lasted “about 30 seconds,” and Olsen finished the game next to Tucker Glenn, who’d stepped in as the interim head coach to start the season.
“Him and I, we see things almost exactly alike,” Olsen said. “He knows exactly what we like to do, and he did a great job of filling in for me. I’m really proud of what Tucker did; that was a tough situation.”
Saturday, the Comets showed off their best defense for their returning coaching in his first full game. Naselle held Firm Foundation scoreless in the opening quarter, before allowing just 16 points in the first three periods.
And once the Comets got their hands on the ball, it didn’t take long to get it up the court and to the basket.
“This is probably the quickest team I’ve ever had,” Olsen said. “It’s a luxury to have. For a team to come across half court and get trapped, the three guys behind are just sitting there waiting for that pass, and we usually get it.”
After having a comparative rough shooting outing against TRC, Kolby Glenn proved it had been a one-game slump with a 45-point performance Saturday.
The senior, who committed to play basketball at NAIA Multnomah University last Thursday, shot 75% from inside the arc, and added five 3-pointers to his final line.
“He was really looking good out there, like Kolby should,” Olsen said. “He puts a lot of time in.”
Jimmy Strange added 14 points for Naselle, while Warren Wirkkala had nine.
Olsen’s second home game of the season is already going to be his last, as Naselle (9-0) hosts Mossyrock on Tuesday for its final home matchup of the year. The Comets are slated to have two more road matchups to wrap up the regular season after.
“It was good to be back,” Olsen said. “I love this team, I love these kids. They’re really fun to be around; it’s just sad it’s going to come to an end real fast here.”