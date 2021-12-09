1B Boys Basketball: Naselle varsity tips off season fast in win

NASELLE — Less than a week after Naselle hung up the helmets and shoulder pads following a run to the semifinals in the 1B state tournament, the Comets were back out on the basketball court for the boys team’s quasi-season open. Despite two brief rough spots bookending halftime, Naselle picked up right where it left off from football season, running away from Firm Foundation in an 83-52 rout.

“Hopefully we get something rolling here,” coach Bill Olsen said. “I like our team, but we’ve got a long ways to go.”

Technically, the Comets’ season began Tuesday when their JV team beat the Washington School for the Deaf. But Thursday was the first showing for the true varsity squad, and despite having to fill some obvious holes with little preparation, it got off and running with little trouble.

With Kolby Glenn, Jimmy Strange, and Warren Wirkkala graduated, Naselle needed somebody to step into the leading scorer’s role, and Kolten Lindstrom did that to the tune of 29 point.s. He also added seven steals, and started to earn comparisons to his older brother Ethan — who earned all-state honors in 2020 — from his coach.

Clay Berguson was next in scoring for Naselle at 16 points. Jason Harman followed that with a packed statsheet that included 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals.

“He had a really nice game,” Olsen said.

Joey Strange, who Olsen said looked fully healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury that limited him much of football season, played a clean game at the point spot with 14 points.

“He picked that up really nice tonight and did a good job,” Olsen said. “He didn’t have any turnovers, which is rare for a point guard.”

Trent Stephens led the Comets on the glass with 10 rebounds, and also racked up six points.

Naselle burst out of the gate in the first quarter and led 38-18 midway through the second. After Olsen called a timeout to give his starters a rest, the Eagles went off on a nine-point run to end the half, then went on to score the first five points of the third quarter to trim the gap into single digits. After that, though, Naselle hit its groove to pour in 25 points in the third quarter; the Comets ended the game with at least 20 in three of the four periods.

“We responded well, got it going again, and put the game away,” Olsen said. “I’m proud of the kids. They did a good job.”

Naselle (2-0) will host Mary M. Knight in a non-league contest on Saturday.

