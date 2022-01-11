1B Boys Basketball: Naselle pulls away from TRC to break losing streak

The Naselle boys basketball team kicked it into another gear in the third quarter, stifling Three Rivers Christian with a suffocating press to break open a 69-47 win in 1B Columbia Valley League play to snap a five-game skid.

After the Eagles cut a 13-point halftime deficit to eight in the first two minutes of the second half, Naselle coach Bill Olsen beseeched his players to move up on defense and cause chaos, and they obliged. Kolten Lindstrom, Joe Strange, and Jason Harman stood up TRC ballhandlers all the way up the court, and for the rest of the quarter, the Eagles had trouble even getting to the halfcourt, leading to breakaway layup after breakaway layup.

“That’s all it takes, is a couple of nice plays in our press, a deflection for a lay-in,” Olsen said. “And our bench was awesome; even though they didn’t get to play, they were in the game, and they got our players pumped up after some of those. That’s what it takes. Even if you have the lead, that momentum of getting a tip and a layup. And we shared the ball on those tips and made the extra pass for the better shots.”

Even when TRC got the ball over the timeline, the Comets kept the pressure off, forcing multiple wild passes that Naselle’s guards — all of whom starred as linebackers or defensive backs in the fall — took advantage of.

“If we can get just a fingertip on it, we usually get it, because we’re pretty athletic,” Olsen said.

The Comets ended the third on an 18-4 run, only allowing two field goals in the final six minutes of the period.

Lindstrom led all scorers with 19 points, nearly all of which came from the lane or on free throws after being fouled down low. Midway through the first half, Olsen switched him from the wing to the low post, and despite Lindstrom being one of the shorter players on the court, the move paid off.

“We’re trying to get him inside, so he can maneuver in there, because he’s just fearless,” Olsen said. “If he was 6-4, he’d be unstoppable.”

Harman put up 15 points for Naselle, Strange scored 14, and Trent Stephens had 12, eight of which came in the second half.

Gavin Dombrowsky paced Three Rivers Christian with 18 points, while Chris Hastings came in right behind him at 17.

The Eagles played just about the whole game with six players. Early on in the first quarter, they were the ones dictating play, getting buckets offensively and holding the Comets to one missed shot on the other end of the floor. Three Rivers led for much of the quarter, before Naselle ended the period on an 8-0 run to go to the second up 18-12.

“We were moving the ball, I think we had energy and fresh legs, had clear heads finding the open guy, attacking real well,” TRC coach Jim Murphy said. “It was a great start for us. That was it. If we can play like that for four quarters — that’s why conditioning is such a key thing.”

The Comets wouldn’t give the lead back, stretching it to double-digits on a Strange jumper midway through the second and getting it as high as 15 points before the break.

Three Rivers Christian (3-6) is set to play next at Pe Ell on Thursday. Naselle (6-5) is scheduled to host 2B Raymond on Saturday in a non-league matchup.

