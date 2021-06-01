1B Boys Basketball: Naselle perfect no more

MENLO — The Naselle boys basketball team tasted defeat for the first time in 15 months, wrapping up its regular season with a 59-53 loss at Willapa Valley.
“Valley just wanted it a little bit more than us,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “We can make all the excuses we want, but that doesn’t win ball games.”
The Vikings took the lead for good in the third quarter, stretching it out as far as 12 points, and despite a furious comeback bid that saw Kolby Glenn score half of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, the visitors couldn’t make it all the way back.
Glenn also forced nine steals on defense. Warren Wirkkala pitched in 11 points, while Kolten Lindstrom scored nine and hauled in eight rebounds.
But for the most part, the hosts dominated the glass, and that was enough to sway the game drastically.
“We forced them into 19 turnovers, and we only had eight ourselves, so we probably should have won the game,” Olsen said. “But they outrebounded us badly. There were a lot of trips down there where they got five or six shots and ended up going to the line or getting it in the hoop.”
Despite holding a slim lead much of the way through the middle of the third quarter, Naselle, struggled to get its shots to fall, and eventually, that let Willapa Valley charge back.
As a team, the Comets shot 17-of-64 from the field — barely 27%.
“That’s not going to win a lot of games, either,” Olsen said.
Naselle jumped out to a very early 6-0 lead, but Riley Pearson charged Valley back by himself, with a pair of 3-pointers and a long two in quick succession.
“We knew about him, we talked about him before the game, but we didn’t pay attention to him in that first quarter,” Olsen said.
From there, the Vikings asserted their dominance down low, led by the 6-foot, 6-inch Beau Buchanan in the post.
And as the game went on, Willapa Valley started to crack Naselle’s trademark pressure, setting up transition buckets.
“They made a couple nice passes, broke our press down, and got some layups,” Olsen said.
The result put the Comets and Vikings in a tie for first place in the 1B Columbia Valley League; to add insult to injury, Willapa Valley won the tie-breaking coin toss on the court that followed, taking the top seed into next week’s postseason.
Naselle (11-1) will get a week off, and then a bit more before opening the 1B District Tournament against a side from the Coastal League.
“It’s a good, good bunch of kids,” Olsen said. “I expect them to bounce back with vengeance.”