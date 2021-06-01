1B Boys Basketball: Naselle perfect no more

MENLO — The Naselle boys basketball team tasted defeat for the first time in 15 months, wrapping up its regular season with a 59-53 loss at Willapa Valley.

“Valley just wanted it a little bit more than us,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “We can make all the excuses we want, but that doesn’t win ball games.”

The Vikings took the lead for good in the third quarter, stretching it out as far as 12 points, and despite a furious comeback bid that saw Kolby Glenn score half of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, the visitors couldn’t make it all the way back.

Glenn also forced nine steals on defense. Warren Wirkkala pitched in 11 points, while Kolten Lindstrom scored nine and hauled in eight rebounds.

But for the most part, the hosts dominated the glass, and that was enough to sway the game drastically.

“We forced them into 19 turnovers, and we only had eight ourselves, so we probably should have won the game,” Olsen said. “But they outrebounded us badly. There were a lot of trips down there where they got five or six shots and ended up going to the line or getting it in the hoop.”