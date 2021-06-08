1B Boys Basketball: Naselle nixes Taholah, moves on to 1B District championship

OAKVILLE — The Naselle boys basketball team got into postseason mode on a winning note, though it got a bit nervy at the end of its 60-49 win over Taholah.
“We played about as good a first half as we did all season,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “We hung in there in the third quarter, didn’t do too badly. Then we played poorly in the fourth.”
Olsen said “most of” the Comets’ season-high 18 turnover came in the second half, as the Chitwhins narrowed what had been a 18-point halftime lead down to seven with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
At that point, Kolby Glenn had had enough, and the senior pulled up from way downtown on back-to-back possessions, drilling a pair of deep 3-pointers to push the lead back into double-digits.
“We were probably not looking for threes at that point, but he stopped the bleeding,” Olsen said.
Aside from those two triples, the Comets managed just one point in the fourth quarter, on a Jimmy Strange free throw.
Glenn led Naselle with 29 points on the game, and Strange had 10 to go along with a team-high four assists. Warren Wirkkala pitched in 10 points, six rebounds, and five steals.
Jason Harman led the way on defense with eight steals, and on the glass with seven boards.
From the opening jump, Naselle dominated, going on a 15-2 run to start the game and not really needing a half court offense to do so.
“It was just steal, layup, steal, layup, steal, three,” Olsen said.
On the game, the Comets forced 29 turnovers out of the Chitwhins.
Naselle led 21-8 after a quarter of play, and added five points onto the advantage at the half. Taholah found started to find its offense in the third, outscoring the Comets in both quarters in the second half.
Naselle was scheduled to be back at Oakville on Tuesday for the 1B District championship against Willapa Valley. The Vikings and Comets split their two regular season matchups, and in so doing split the 1B Columbia Valley title.