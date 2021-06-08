1B Boys Basketball: Naselle nixes Taholah, moves on to 1B District championship

OAKVILLE — The Naselle boys basketball team got into postseason mode on a winning note, though it got a bit nervy at the end of its 60-49 win over Taholah.

“We played about as good a first half as we did all season,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “We hung in there in the third quarter, didn’t do too badly. Then we played poorly in the fourth.”

Olsen said “most of” the Comets’ season-high 18 turnover came in the second half, as the Chitwhins narrowed what had been a 18-point halftime lead down to seven with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

At that point, Kolby Glenn had had enough, and the senior pulled up from way downtown on back-to-back possessions, drilling a pair of deep 3-pointers to push the lead back into double-digits.

“We were probably not looking for threes at that point, but he stopped the bleeding,” Olsen said.

Aside from those two triples, the Comets managed just one point in the fourth quarter, on a Jimmy Strange free throw.

Glenn led Naselle with 29 points on the game, and Strange had 10 to go along with a team-high four assists. Warren Wirkkala pitched in 10 points, six rebounds, and five steals.