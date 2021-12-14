 Skip to main content
1B Boys Basketball

1B Boys Basketball: Naselle nets win at Mossyrock

Basketball stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

MOSSYROCK — The Comets came out the other end of a haphazard 1B boys basketball contest Monday with a 46-35 win over the Vikings.

Neither team played their best basketball but the Comets managed to hold on for the road win against a talented Columbia Valley League foe.

“I’m so impressed with our defense and the way the guys competed,” Mossyrock coach Adam Deck told The Chronicle. “If this team plays like this and knocks down shots, we can win some games.”

Keegan Kolb and Jake Comer led the Vikings with 14 points each. No stats were made available for Naselle.

Naselle (4-0) is set to host Columbia Adventist Academy on Thursday.

