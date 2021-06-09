1B Boys Basketball: Naselle gets revenge on Willapa Valley wins 1B District title

“Obviously, we wanted to go undefeated, and 16-0 would have been nice,” Olsen said. “But sometimes it takes that little bump in the road to re-energize yourself and realize that we have to do better.”

In the game last week, Willapa Valley dominated the glass to win. Tuesday, the Comets didn’t fare much better — the Vikings outrebounded them 35-20 — but it didn’t end up mattering.

“They just missed a lot of putbacks, is what happened,” Olsen said. “They were a lot bigger than us. Sometimes they got five or six shots, and they just didn’t go in for them.”

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings tried to get Naselle — and more specifically, Glenn — out of whack with physical play that at times bordered on downright chippy. But despite getting in a bit of foul trouble early, the Comets kept let cooler heads prevail and jumped out to a 13-point lead at halftime.

“Ultimately, they tried to kind of mentally take us out of our game by playing really physical, and hats off to my guys for not buying into that,” Olsen said. “They did a really good job of keeping their cool, especially Kolby.”