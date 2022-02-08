1B Boys Basketball: Naselle drops Columbia Adventist

BATTLE GROUND — Naselle’s defense was the driving factor in a 50-33 win over Columbia Adventist on Monday in 1B Columbia Valley League play.

The Comets built an 11-9 lead in the first quarter and then locked in on the defensive end, holding the Kodiaks to just six points in the second and third quarters as the Comets built a 24-15 lead at halftime and blew the doors off in the third with a 16-6 run to take a 40-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with a game-high 15 points while Jason Harman had an all-around game with 11 points, six assists and five steals for Naselle.

Trent Stephens tacked on eight points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in the win for the Comets. Craig Reitz tacked on nine and Joey Strange was also a standout for Naselle.

Naselle (13-7, 12-2 league) gets some time off before it hosts a District Playoff game on Tuesday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

