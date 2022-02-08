 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
1B Boys Basketball

1B Boys Basketball: Naselle drops Columbia Adventist

  • 0
Basketball stock

A basketball sits still on an empty court.

 McKenna Morin

BATTLE GROUND — Naselle’s defense was the driving factor in a 50-33 win over Columbia Adventist on Monday in 1B Columbia Valley League play.

The Comets built an 11-9 lead in the first quarter and then locked in on the defensive end, holding the Kodiaks to just six points in the second and third quarters as the Comets built a 24-15 lead at halftime and blew the doors off in the third with a 16-6 run to take a 40-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with a game-high 15 points while Jason Harman had an all-around game with 11 points, six assists and five steals for Naselle.

Trent Stephens tacked on eight points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in the win for the Comets. Craig Reitz tacked on nine and Joey Strange was also a standout for Naselle.

Naselle (13-7, 12-2 league) gets some time off before it hosts a District Playoff game on Tuesday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News