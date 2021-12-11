1B Boys Basketball: Naselle blows out Mary M. Knight

NASELLE — The Naselle boys basketball team blitzed Mary M. Knight early and didn’t let up until the fourth quarter, downing the Eagles 69-32 on Saturday in non-league 1B play.

Kolten Lindstrom and Jason Harman both logged double-doubles for the Comets; the former dropped a team-leading 29 points and brought down 11 rebounds, and the latter scored 13 points and dished out 10 assists, while also leading Naselle with four steals and corralling seven rebounds of his own.

Trent Stephens added an eight-point, seven-rebound game. Clay Bergeson scored six points, Jack Strange had five, and Joe Strange and Jacob Paceman both put up four.

Naselle outscored MMK 17-6 in the first quarter, made it 38-16 at halftime, and led 64-27 after three quarters before the scoring slowed down in the fourth.

The Comets (3-0) will to league matchups Monday, at Mossyrock.

