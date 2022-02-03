1B Boys Basketball: Huge second half powers Naselle past TRC

NASELLE — The Naselle boys basketball team took its time to get going, but once the Comets did there was little Three Rivers Christian could do to stop them in a 71-33 blowout in Pacific County.

After going into the half up just four points at 26-22, Naselle outscored TRC 45-11 in the latter two periods, holding the Eagles to just three points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth. The guests hit just two field goals in the final 16 minutes of play.

Joey Strange lit up the scoreboard on his senior night, leading all scorers with 24 points — 16 of which came in the second half. He finished 10 for 14 from the field, going 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, and also came away with six steals.

Craig Reitz added 14 points, hitting a quartet of 3-pointers, and Kolten Lindstrom put up 13.

Gavin Dombrowsky led Three Rivers Christian with 14 points, while Justus LaFever scored 10.

The win locks Naselle (11-7, 6-3 league) into second place in the 1B Columbia Valley League. The Comets were set to host Mossyrock in a make-up game Friday, and finish their regular season against Columbia Adventist on Monday.

Three Rivers Christian (4-9, 0-8 league) was slated to host Pe Ell on Friday.

