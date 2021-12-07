1B Boys Basketball: Evergreen Lutheran nails Three Rivers Christian to the door

Try as they might, the Eagles of Three Rivers Christian could not keep pace with the Eagles of Evergreen Lutheran in a 49-27 loss in front of their home fans.

Three Rivers fell behind by 16 points after one quarter due to an active Evergreen Lutheran defense and never could scratch their way back into pecking distance. A ten point tally in the fourth quarter was the only time the home team was able to post double digits in a period.

“Evergreen put on a full court press to open the game and we did not respond well to it,” Three Rivers coach Jim Murphy said. “They jumped to a quick 10-0 lead. Evergreen's pressure really threw us out of rhythm offensively.”

Justus Lafevere led Three Rivers with 13 points in the loss.

With their first loss of the season out of the way Longview’s Eagles will get right back to work as they hunt their first official winning streak of the season.

“It really exposed some weaknesses that we have to overcome in order to compete at a high level,” Murphy said. “It was a good lesson for our younger athletes showing them how intense varsity basketball can get.”

Three Rivers Christian School (2-1) is set to play at Mossyrock on Thursday.

