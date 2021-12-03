1B Boys Basketball: Dombrowsky, Poyner lead Three Rivers Christian to win over Concordia

Three Rivers Christian picked up its second home win to start the season on Thursday as Gavin Dombrowsky and Walker Poyner teamed up to lead the Eagles past Concordia Christian 46-37.

Dombrowsky finished with a team-high 15 points and worked the ball around on offense with four assists. Poyner was right behind him with 14 points and led the Eagles on the boards with six rebounds.

The two guards also pressed the Hawks’ ball handlers and each notched three steals in the win.

TRC broke things open in the second quarter as they found some footing on offense and outscored Concordia 17-8 to build a 27-15 lead at halftime. The Eagles followed it up with a strong third quarter to extend the lead to 41-23 entering the fourth.

The Hawks made a late run in the fourth, but the Eagles held on to stay unbeaten in the young season.

Three Rivers Christian (2-0) will continue its home stand against Evergreen Lutheran at 7 p.m., Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.