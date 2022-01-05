1B Boys Basketball: Comets’ shots won’t fall in loss to Willapa Valley

MENLO — The Naselle boys basketball team’s offense stayed stuck in first gear for another game, and the Comets’ skid reached five games with a 45-32 loss to Willapa Valley in their 2022 opener.

“Poor execution on the offensive end has been our story lately,” coach Bill Olsen said. “Defense was real good tonight and our effort was good, but poor shooting from the field and free-throw line needs to be better.”

Naselle finished the tough evening from the floor with a 19% clip on field goals. The Comets connected on just 3 of 20 shots from beyond the arc, and made only seven of 16 free throws.

Joe Strange was the Comets’ most efficient shooter of the night, going 3-for-12 for his nine points.

Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with 12 points. Jason Harman had seven, and also put up a team-best nine rebounds, seven steals, five assists, and two blocks.

The rough offensive outing started early, WV outscored Naselled 20-3 in the first quarter, and while the Comets were able to limit their hosts to less in each of the following three periods, they never managed more than 11 points in any period themselves.

Naselle (5-5) is scheduled to host Pe Ell on Friday.

