1B Boys Basketball: Comets crush Kodiaks

NASELLE — The Naselle boys basketball team stayed perfect on the season and returned to its dominant ways, dealing Columbia Adventist a 57-36 loss on Tuesday.

Kolby Glenn led the Comets with 28 points, making it three games in a row that he’s surpassed 25 points. He also pulled in six rebounds to lead his side.

“I didn’t start out the game too well, but as the second came on, I shot pretty well to help close out the game,” said Glenn, who is still also managing spokesperson duties for Naselle with head coach Bill Olsen out.

Before Glenn heated up, it was Warren Wirkkala sparking the offense, as the Comets jumped out to a 15-3 lead after the opening eight minutes. Wirkkala finished with 12 points and three rebounds, and was the only other Naselle player to finish in double-figures.

“He shot well at the beginning of the game and helped us get on a run at the beginning,” Glenn said. “He helped a lot this game.”

Jimmy Strange finished with eight points and three rebounds, Jason Harman had six points and five boards, and Joey Strange had three points and two rebounds. Clay Berguson pitched in four boards, and Kolten Lindstrom added two.