1B Boys Basketball: Back-to-back techs take Naselle out of contention in District title tilt

MONTESANO — The subterranean gymnasium was already stoked like a fire ready to take off before the boys 1B District championship game even tipped off Saturday night. After the Naselle and Willapa Valley girls battled for the District title earlier in the night, all the boys game between the same two schools needed was a spark and some oxygen to take off.

In the third quarter, a controversial call provided the spark and Naselle coach Bill Olsen caught fire, earning a technical and an ejection before his team melted down the stretch in a 67-40 loss to the Vikings.

Up to that fateful moment the Comets seemed to have all the momentum on their side while the hot collars resided on the opposite side of the gym. After falling behind 12-6 in the first quarter Naselle went off for 18 points in the second quarter to take a 24-21 lead into halftime.

Halfway through the third quarter, though, the heat began to shift sides. Willapa Valley retook the lead on a bucket down low from Grady Christen with 3:06 left in the quarter and then after a controversial no-call on what the Naselle side insisted was a travel the Vikings buried a three-pointer and the smoke began to roll.

A snide comment from a player on the Naselle bench elicited a technical foul that was assessed to the team and after a pair of free throws for the Vikings it was Olsen’s turn to voice his frustration.

“That got Head Coach fired up,” assistant coach Cody Olsen said after taking over clipboard duties for the rest of the game. “He said if you would have called the travel then that wouldn’t have been a tech.”

That comment earned Olsen a technical foul of his own and after the free throws were shot the referees informed the Comets’ coach that he would have to leave the bench for the rest of the game. That news was not received lightly by Olsen who spiked his mask in frustration and put on a show for the fans with a lively round of indignant clapping toward the referees before finally heading off to the locker room.

By the time the smoke had cleared Willapa Valley was up 46-36 and there was no coming back for the Comets, who would only score four more points over the final nine minutes of action.

Gavin Hampton led Willapa Valley with 18 points while Kolten Fluke and Grady Christen scored 17 and 11, respectively.

“It looked like we were the better team tonight until that swung it,” Cody Olsen said. “But when you get fired up it’s for a reason, too, to get the team fired up. And the refs responded differently than I thought they would. I thought they’d just talk to him about it, but they gave him a tech after we already had one.”

What had already been a tough night shooting turned absolutely frigid the rest of the way, with Naselle making just 13 of 56 shots in the game.

But when things were going good for Naselle, they were going very good. The Comets' fans, who stuck around in droves after the Naselle girls defeated Willapa Valley for a District crown earlier in the night, were louder than cannon blast in an echo chamber. That success started with defensive pressure and allowed the Comets to take control before the intermission.

“We went into our bread and butter 3-2 up,” Cody Olsen said. “This is a very defensive team. They’re so quick and it’s hard to handle for our opponents. Valley kind of panicked but they kept knocking down shots. You have to give them credit.”

Kolten Lindstrom was the only Comet with a hot hand, notching a game-high 20 points. Jason Harman and Trent Stephens added eight each in the loss.

Joe Strange didn’t crack the scoring column but was a presence to contend with for every Viking who took the court, even after the game was well out of hand.

“Joe Strange never gives up. He’s so quick and he got tons of offensive rebounds at the end even when we were starting to lose the game pretty well,” Cody Olsen said. “I think the game should have gone differently. We were the better team tonight.”

The Comets will have to rely on that sort of fight going forward if they want to play their way out of Regionals and into the true state tournament in Spokane.

“Every day at practice you see them getting better,” Cody Olsen said. “They went from football mode, where they’re just die-hard hitters; now they’ve gotten out of that mode but kept that speed that made them so successful in football but they’re starting to look like basketball players.”

Naselle was set to learn their draw for the Regional round Sunday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.