1B/2B High School Boys Basketball: Toledo lets lead slip away in loss to Mossyrock

TOLEDO — The biggest event in South Lewis County on the last day of November took place in George Murdoch Gymnasium as the Toledo boys basketball team hosted Mossyrock for a non-league tilt. Faces in the crowd included former Toledo star and current Morton-White Pass guard Jake Couryner, along with new Winlock boys basketball coach Cole Doughty and, of course, all the not so distant relatives that live somewhere between the freeway and where the Cowlitz River ceases to run wild.

“There were a lot of people here tonight from other places,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon noted.

And the spectators who braved a winter storm got their money’s worth, even if the home crowd went home unhappy. That’s because the latest iteration of the old East (of I-5) Lewis County rivalry game fell in favor of the visitors after Mossyrock mounted a second surge to defeat the Riverahawks 52-50.

Toledo jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the contest and looked well on its way to outclassing the Vikings early on. But after new Mossyrock coach Tom Kelly called a timeout the visitors began to chip away thanks to the hot hand of Zackary Munoz.

The 6-foot 1-inch junior guard drilled a three pointer shortly before the end of the first quarter and the Vikings trailed just 14-12 after the first eight minutes. Munoz would go on to score a game-high 19 points.

But even with Munoz warming up Toledo still appeared to be in control throughout the first half. The Riverhawks’ defense was mostly successful in limiting Mossyrock in the half court, and when Conner Olmstead drilled a three from top dead center halfway through the second quarter it gave the Riverahawks a 26-16 advantage.

Mossyrock pulled within four points before halftime and then came out of the locker room ready to turn the tables. Using a trapping press on defense the Vikings created turnover that led to easy points in transition and, perhaps more importantly, kept Toledo out of rhythm on offense.

“They were just being aggressive and we were being timid, passive I guess, like, ‘I don’t want to lose,” Fallon said. “They just pressured us and our wings didn’t do a good job of getting open.”

Whenever the Riverahwks did manage to get the ball beyond the time line they seemed to settle for outside shots that would have counted for three points if they’d fallen, but didn’t count for anything as they caromed off of unkind iron time and time again.

That shot selection left Fallon wishing his team would have executed with a little better feel for the game.

“When they’re not falling you’ve got to do something different,” he said.

But even as the turnovers and missed shots mounted, and the Vikings weren’t able to pull away until late.

“You could look up at the scoreboard and say, “God, that’s over and we’re still ahead two,’” Fallon said.

Mossyrock took its first lead of the game at 33-31 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter when Munoz buried a corner three. The game wound up tied at 33’s and 36’s before the Vikings carved out a three point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

With the press still working to maxim effect Mossyrock pushed its lead out to ten points with five minutes to go before Toledo mounted a comeback attempt of its own.

A three pointer from Kaven Winters with twenty seconds remaining pulled Toledo within three points, but the Riverhawks were forced to foul and Munoz cashed both free throws to push the score back out to a two possession lead. When Olmstead cashed a corner three during the final scramble it sent a jolt through the Toledo faithful but time ran out before the Vikings had to inbound the ball, and that was all she wrote.

“We needed another minute. We had a little momentum at the end,” Fallon said. “I really thought that, their pressure, they couldn’t continue that because they kept getting fouls.”

Winters led Toledo with 17 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Olmstead added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Christian Malunat pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to go with four points. Rogan Stanley added five points and seven rebounds in the loss.

On the other side, Easton Kolb dropped in a dozen points and 6-foot 4-inch Cooper Young, a senior center, added ten points.

“I thought Munoz was much improved. I don’t recall him being a shooter and he played well and knocked down some shots,” Fallon said. “It seemed like he was the one who kept them in it and got the momentum going. And their big guy, he’s a transfer and he’s pretty raw but he helps them.”

Toledo (1-1) will play at Orcas Island on Friday before heading to Friday Harbor on Saturday.