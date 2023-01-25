1B/2B High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Lindstrom Bros. combine for 48 in win over Columbia Adventist

NASELLE — The Comets received 48 points from the Lindstrom brothers in an 85-53 win over Columbia Adventist in 1B Coastal League action, Tuesday.

Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with a game-high 27 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists. Jacob Lindstrom added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win.

Naselle knocked down 55% of its 44 two point attempts and 10 of 22 shots from beyond the arc in order to pull away on the offensive end. The Comets broke the twenty point barrier in every quarter except the second, maxing out with 24 points in the second period.

Jack Strange added 11 points with six assists, while Jacob Pakenen notched six points with four blocks and four rebounds.

“Jacob Pakenen stepped up big tonight holding CAA’s leading scorer Levi Carlton to nine points,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “This was a team effort. Everyone contributed in a big way. Our defense was really good.”

Naselle (7-9, 6-4) will play a road game against Willapa Valley on Thursday.

Napavine press stifles Winlock

WINLOCK — The unrelenting pressure of Napavine’s full-court press stifled Winlock in a 85-42 defeat in the Central 2B League contest, Tuesday.

James Gross led the No. 8 ranked Tigers with 22 points and Karsen Denault had 19 points as Napavine won its fourth consecutive game.

“Napavine’s press gave us fits right out of the gate,” Winlock coach, and Napavine alum, Cole Doughty said. “They are well coached and play with a lot of intensity. We need to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”

Winlock had 18 turnovers in the first half when it was outscored 51-13. Chase Scofield and Payton Sickles led the Cardinals’ offense with 10 points apiece.

Winlock (6-10, 1-10 league) heads to Toledo for the Battle of the Cowlitz on Friday at 7:15 p.m.